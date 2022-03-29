ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Bridezillas: wedding planners extend their client base

By John Blankenship
Lootpress
Lootpress
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZRORZ_0esxBbls00

Americans, it seems, are in love with love.

From TV shows such as “Whose Wedding Is It Anyway?” and movies such as “The Wedding Planner,” it appears that everywhere you turn, someone is saying “I do,” or at least telling us how to do it.

Today, the bride-to-be has her pick of at least 77 bridal magazines on newsstands, more than four times as many as the 18 published in 1989, according to the National Directory of Magazines.

Most of them will tell the happy couple how to save money, and many a father of the bride has joked about having to mortgage the house to pay for his daughter’s wedding.

The wedding, nevertheless, is a girl’s big chance to be a celebrity for a day.

She has got her own paparazzi.

She is the center of attention, wearing a $2000 dress, and it is her opportunity to shine like a star.

So, hiring a stylist or wedding planner is becoming more commonplace.

After all, the bride has enough things to worry about on her wedding day, right?

What if it rains? What if the tuxedos do not fit? What if the hair stylist gets sick and does not show up for work? What if, what if, what if…?

These worrywarts can be a nuisance to the entire wedding ensemble. They can explode at the least disappointment, the least breech of etiquette.

Sometimes they are called “BRIDEZILLAS.”

That is because they can obsess about the width of wedding flower petals, demand bridesmaids dye their hair the same color, force groomsmen to have a pedicure, even design nuptial logos for the reception hall.

That is where wedding planners come in.

These women are professionals.

Wedding planners, as they are known in the U.S., were once the refuge of a small group of well-heeled, professional Anglo-Celtic couples in their 30s.

Now these planners have taken on an entirely new persona: consultants/stylists/party planners/substitute mothers/psychologists.

Popular culture and changes in women’s lives—they are now more educated, work full-time and marry later—have helped transform America’s multi-billion dollar–a–year wedding industry.

The wedding planner advises on the overall theme, venue, food and beverages, invitations, photographers, music, and, of course, flowers.

They charge a flat commission or negotiate a fee.

And, yes, weddings are growing in scale and expense.

Total costs, a wedding planner in Huntington told me recently, can run to about $30,000 for a standard 100-guest wedding.

“We try to help the couple see that the marriage itself in a church is a special and sacred moment,” the amiable planner explained, “and the reception is the place you celebrate that.”

She went on, “I sometimes tell couples: ‘You might think that this is going to be the best day of your life, but the best days will be 10, 20 or 30 years down the road. This is the beginning of a wonderful journey together; it’s not the high point.”

Well said, perhaps, but who is footing the bill?

Probably the bride’s parents, though a new trend in weddings incorporates the wealth of both families, to off-set the cost of entertaining guests from both sides of the marriage.

And the money is not the only thing to stress about.

News that a Georgia bride-to-be lied about her own kidnapping to avoid admitting she had run away from her wedding shocked the nation.

For florists, wedding planners, bridal shop operators and others in the wedding industry, last-minute cancellations and jittery grooms and brides come with the territory.

As the wedding approaches, reality starts to set in, and people sometimes fear the commitment of marriage, a local minister explained recently.

“Planning extravagant weddings can overwhelm brides,” he added. “There is more pressure when a couple realizes that a few words are going to change their whole life.

“People are aware when something isn’t right as the wedding day approaches. It is important to stay focused on spending a lifetime together and not just a day. It is about your relationship with your spouse and your relationship with God.

“If I were offering advice to a couple about their wedding, I would say this: ‘Stay away from the magazines and the TV shows and be involved with each other.’”

Top of the morning!

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Georgia State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Wedding Planner#Wedding Planning#Etiquette#Florists#Americans
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Tracey Folly

My parents started charging me rent when I turned 18, so I got married

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. People marry for many reasons that don't include love. Ideally, couples get married because they love each other. However, there are many other reasons people decide to marry, and these reasons aren't all based on romance.
Tracey Folly

I cheated on my husband while I was selling ice cream

*This is a work of nonfiction based on actual events I experienced firsthand; used with permission. My husband cheated first, but that doesn't make it right. I didn't know what to do after I caught my husband having an affair with an 18-year-old high school student. I was so hurt, and I felt like such a fool. I didn't know what to do with myself, so I started going out more. I drank too much, and I started staying out all night.
Slate

My Sister Just Cut Off Our Elderly Parents for the Absolute Worst Reason

Pay Dirt is Slate’s money advice column. Have a question? Send it to Athena and Elizabeth here. (It’s anonymous!) My parents, now in their late 70s, made awful financial decisions that culminated in them taking early social security—a combined $1600 per month, with no other retirement or savings to live on. They both have mobility issues, and my dad is having memory issues, so working isn’t a possibility.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Lootpress

Lootpress

Beckley, WV
13K+
Followers
7K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Lootpress Media is an online news company providing news to viewers in West Virginia.

 http://www.lootpress.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy