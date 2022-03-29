ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
1 critically injured in auto-pedestrian crash in Salt Lake City

By Deseret Digital Media
 1 day ago

SALT LAKE CITY — One person was critically injured in an auto-pedestrian accident at 1700 S. State St. in Salt Lake City Monday night. Salt Lake City police tweeted after 11 p.m. that southbound lanes were expected to...

ABC4

Man arrested for stealing Salt Lake City patrol vehicle

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Police have arrested a man after he stole a patrol car on Thursday. Salt Lake City Police say the suspect was spotted fleeing from the patrol car near 864 S 300 E. in Salt Lake City. Officers set up a containment area to corner the suspect. At one point, the […]
ABC4

Man steals thousands from national forest sites in Utah among other states

CALIFORNIA (ABC4) – A California man has been sentenced to prison for burglarizing user fee collections sites at the Coronado National Forest near Safford, Ariz. Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Brian David Lisanti. Lisanti was initially accused of 11 theft-related charges that were valued anywhere from the low hundreds to over 3,300 in theft […]
SAFFORD, AZ
KUTV

Two people die after head-on crash with garbage truck in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — Two people have died after a crash on Redwood Road in Salt Lake City. Officials said based on preliminary information, a garbage truck was heading southbound on Redwood Road just after 7 a.m. on Thursday. A van traveling northbound "turned in front of the city-owned vehicle" which resulted in a head-on crash.
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
KFOX 14

Drill rig collapses onto cars on State Street in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY (KUTV) — A drill rig at a construction site collapsed onto cars on State Street in downtown Salt Lake. The operator sustained injuries. The collapse happened just after 9 p.m. Tuesday at 200 South State Street at the Astra Tower construction site. Officials with Jacobsen Construction,...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
CBS Chicago

Bank robbers dress as security, make off with about $100,000 on Near West Side

CHICAGO (CBS) -- Customers and employees at a Near West Side bank were forced to the floor during a robbery Tuesday afternoon. As CBS 2's Meredith Barack reported, police and the FBI were investigating after the thieves held up the Chase Bank at 1225 S. Ashland Ave. just south of Roosevelt Road. Per police radio traffic, they got away with a lot of money – to the tune of about $100,000. Police radio also reported the robber or robbers were wearing some type of security guard uniform when they took the money. "Security uniform - the actual security guard was punching in the code to get in the backroom, and that's when they bum rushed her and put everybody on the floor and got to that back vault," an officer was heard saying over the scanner. Detectives were on scene all afternoon interviewing witnesses, looking at evidence, and figuring out how the robbers got the money. Chase Bank said all customers and employees who were inside the bank at the time were OK afterward. There was no work on whether a gun was involved.
CHICAGO, IL
KUTV

Minor injuries sustained after wrong-way crash in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah (KUTV) — Minor injuries were sustained after a wrong-way crash in South Salt Lake. The collision happened late Sunday. The Utah Department of Transportation shared at 11:50 p.m. that the crash impacted eastbound, westbound and southbound lanes at the intersection on 3300 South at West Temple St.
SOUTH SALT LAKE, UT
KSLTV

Police stand off in Salt Lake City

SALT LAKE CITY— Salt Lake City SWAT and Crisis Negotiators are on scene of a “tactical incident involving a person with a firearm” according to a tweet from police. The stand off occurred at 1530 S. Main Street. There are no reported injuries at this time. _________________________________________________________________________________________
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
News 8 WROC

Woman dies during boating trip in Grand Canyon National Park

GRAND CANYON, A.R. (KTVX) – A 68-year-old woman died during a boating trip at Grand Canyon National Park on Thursday, the U.S. National Park Service confirmed. The fatal incident happened on the Colorado River, according to NPS. Mary Kelley of Steamboat Springs, Colorado, was on her ninth day of a multi-day private boating trip. Authorities […]
