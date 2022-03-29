Erik ten Hag 'wants to bring Ajax winger Antony with him to Manchester United' if he lands the Old Trafford job this summer, with the Brazil star enjoying a standout season in Holland

Erik ten Hag wants to bring Ajax winger Antony with him to Manchester United if he is appointed manager at Old Trafford, according to reports.

Ten Hag - one of the favourites for the vacant managerial hotseat at United - is thought to be interested in making the 22-year-old Brazilian one of his first signings for the Red Devils, according to The Telegraph.

Antony has caught the eye of several top European clubs following a string of impressive performances for the Dutch side this season.

Ajax winger Antony (right) has been in impressive form for the Dutch side this season

Erik ten Hag is reportedly keen on bringing Antony to Old Trafford if he gets the United job

Liverpool and Bayern Munich have also been linked with the Brazilian, who has won eight caps for his country.

United are in the market for forward players as they expect to lose striker Edinson Cavani in the summer, while there are doubts over the futures of Cristiano Ronaldo and Anthony Martial.

Marcus Rashford has also endured a frustrating season at Old Trafford and there has been speculation over his future - with just one year left on his deal at the end of this campaign.

Antony, who primarily plays as a right-winger, has scored 12 goals and made 10 assists in 33 games for Ajax this season. He signed for Ajax from Sao Paulo for an initial €15.5 million in 2020.

Antony has scored 12 goals and made 10 assists in 33 appearances for Ajax this season

Ten Hag and Mauricio Pochettino (left) are among the managers being considered by United

Antony has been a pivotal part of Ten Hag's team and could be set to follow the Dutchman out of the club should his current boss be given the United manager's job.

Sportsmail revealed last week that Ten Hag had been interviewed as United look to replace Ole Gunnar Solskjaer and interim manager Ralf Rangnick.

Ten Hag is a wanted man across Europe, with his Ajax deal ending in 2023. United are also keen on Mauricio Pochettino, Luis Enrique and Julen Lopetegui.

But Louis van Gaal, who was United's manager from 2014 to 2016, has urged his compatriot not to take the job at Old Trafford, warning they are more of a business than a football club.

Van Gaal - sacked by United hours after lifting the FA Cup in 2016 - told his fellow Dutchman to look elsewhere for his next role.