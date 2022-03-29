ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd youngster James Garner on Leeds’ transfer wishlist as they target Kalvin Phillips replacement

By Kostas Lianos
 1 day ago

LEEDS are keeping tabs on Manchester United ace James Garner as a potential Kalvin Phillips replacement, reports suggest.

Garner has been on loan at Nottingham Forest since January last year and his performances at City Ground have turned a lot of heads.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qi1cK_0esx4xRQ00
Manchester United's James Garner, who's on loan at Nottingham Forest, is being targeted by Leeds Credit: Rex

According to the Daily Mail, the Whites are among the clubs keeping tabs on the versatile midfielder ahead of the summer transfer window.

Despite the rivalry between the two teams, United may consider allowing a permanent sale to Elland Road.

The 21-year-old could also be keen, especially if Leeds don't get relegated as that would give him the chance of regular minutes in the Premier League.

The Yorkshire giants are likely to lose Phillips in the summer and manager Jesse Marsch is thinking ahead.

Garner is among the top candidates to replace the England international after being established as a key figure at Forest.

The England Under-21 international has amassed a total of three goals and six assists in 36 matches this season under Steve Cooper.

He is among the protagonists behind Nottingham's impressive campaign, which sees them currently ninth in the Championship table with three points separating them from sixth place.

Garner even earned praise from Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp after the FA Cup quarter-final two weeks ago.

The midfielder joined United at the age of eight and rose through the ranks in the academy.

He earned his senior call-up in 2018 and managed a total of seven appearances before being loaned out to Watford in 2020 and Forest a year later.

Leeds star Raphinha’s tiny release clause if club are relegated from Prem revealed as Barcelona eye player-swap transfer

BARCELONA are eyeing a potential cash-plus-player swap deal for Leeds' Raphinha, according to reports. The Catalan giants are long-term admirers of the Brazilian, who is currently having a second successful season in England. Despite Leeds hovering above the relegation zone with eight games left to go, Raphinha has chipped in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Manchester United to reignite interest in Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are reportedly once again set to attempt to lure Sergej Milinkovic-Savic away from Lazio. Alexandre Lacazette could reportedly be handed a new short-term deal at the Emirates as Barcelona and Lyon eye up a free transfer. Mohamed...
UEFA
BBC

Sir Alex Ferguson: Made in Govan

Sir Alex Ferguson won 38 major trophies with Manchester United, and 10 with Aberdeen. He claimed European silverware with both clubs, plus numerous league titles and domestic cups. How did a man from a tenement in deprived Govan, who had to borrow boots from a family relation to play football,...
PREMIER LEAGUE
