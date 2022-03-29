Queen’s sweet personal tribute to beloved husband Philip at his memorial service

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
By Britta Zeltmann
 1 day ago
THE Queen paid a very sweet tribute to her late husband today in preparations made for his memorial service.

Her Majesty, 95, organised for Prince Philip's Service of Thanksgiving to take place at Westminster Abbey after his funeral was scaled back due to Covid last year.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqmU1_0esx4vfy00
The Queen and Prince Philip pictured on their wedding day in 1947 Credit: Getty Images - Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01CGVO_0esx4vfy00
Flowers at today's service of thanksgiving are white, red and blue Credit: Twitter

The Duke of Edinburgh, 99, was laid to rest last spring, when singing was banned and numbers were limited to just 30 people under Covid restrictions.

His memorial service today, however, marked a more uplifting affair, with the Queen said to have been "actively involved" in the day's planning.

In a particularly personal touch, Her Majesty opted to feature the flowers she and Philip had on their wedding day - white orchids - in the service.

The day's flowers came in shades of red, white and blue, marking the same shades of the Union Jack flag.

The orchids featured in smaller posies, along with red freesias, alstroemeria and spray roses, white dendrobium orchids, freesias and Eustoma and blue iris and eryngium.

Larger floral arrangements included red roses, carnations and Gerbera, white roses, Eustoma and large white chrysanthemums and blue agapanthus, delphinium and eryngium [known as sea holly].

Orchids featured in The Queen’s wedding bouquet in 1947.

Meanwhile sea holly came as a touching nod to the Duke of Edinburgh’s career in the Navy, Majesty Magazine reports.

As part of Philip's wishes, Gold Duke of Edinburgh's Award holders and members of the youth UK Cadet Force associations will today lined the steps as the 1,800-strong congregation arrived.

Hymn Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer was also sung after Covid put an end to the royal's funeral wishes.

The Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth (Royal Band) provided rousing music before and after as part of Prince Philip's longstanding relationship with the Armed Forces.

Prayers were also said for the duke's "gifts of character; for his humour and resilience; his fortitude and devotion to duty".

Philip was associated with over 700 charities and organisations and undertook 22,200 solo engagements.

The royal - the longest-standest consort ever - also stood by the Queen's side on countless tours and engagements.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGtWm_0esx4vfy00
Philip remained by his wife's side until his death Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LLMjN_0esx4vfy00
He tragically passed away aged 99 Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OetV1_0esx4vfy00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z6Qpz_0esx4vfy00
The Queen paid tribute to her husband Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nB5lV_0esx4vfy00
Philip's funeral was scaled down last year

The US Sun

The US Sun

