Prince Philip memorial: Tearful Queen bids emotional farewell to beloved husband as royals honour Duke of Edinburgh

By Holly Christodoulou, Matt Wilkinson
The US Sun
 1 day ago

THE tearful Queen paid a heartbreaking farewell to her beloved husband yesterday in a poignant service honouring his life.

Her Majesty, 95, appeared emotional as the Duke of Edinburgh was remembered following his death last April aged 99.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p91C3_0esx4r9400
Her Majesty bid an emotional farewell to her husband of 70-plus years Credit: pixel8000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4dHPq5_0esx4r9400
Philip was honoured in a special thanksgiving service Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XcyZY_0esx4r9400
The Queen was supported by Andrew as she made her way through the Abbey Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23GE3z_0esx4r9400
But they separated and then she walked alone to her seat Credit: AP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aVRep_0esx4r9400
There had been fears she would not be able to attend Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eRyCo_0esx4r9400
She was supported by her son and daughter and their partners Credit: pixel8000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2U3thZ_0esx4r9400
The Queen waved to royal supporters as she was driven to a separate entrance Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4XEbTq_0esx4r9400
Kate and William arrive for a memorial service to Prince Philip Credit: James Whatling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ypNrF_0esx4r9400
Philip died last April aged 99 Credit: PA

The monarch had walked arm-in-arm with her "favourite" son Prince Andrew as the thanksgiving service began at Westminster Abbey.

Once Her Majesty reached the end of the aisle, she detached herself from Andrew's elbow and confidently made the last few steps alone.

It comes as:

Buckingham Palace earlier confirmed the Queen would be attending to lead her family in honouring Philip.

She was pictured travelling from Windsor to London with Andrew in her car despite his recent sex case shame.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QnNjc_0esx4r9400https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VBFvR_0esx4r9400

The pair arrived at Poets' Yard entrance, which the Queen used in a departure from her normal route as it is a shorter walk.

The bells rang out across Westminster as senior royals, charity workers and foreign royals arrived to remember the Duke of Edinburgh.

Prince William, Kate Middleton and Prince George and Princess Charlotte were among those in attendance.

It is the first time the children - the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge's eldest - have attended a major public church service.

Zara Tindall and husband Mike arrived with daughter Mia along with Peter Phillips and his children Savannah and Isla.

Princess Anne stopped to speak to Gold Duke of Edinburgh's Award holders and members of the youth UK Cadet Force associations who attended under Philip's wishes.

Touchingly, the Queen, Camilla and Princess Anne all wore dark green in a subtle nod to Philip, whose livery colour was Edinburgh Green.

The monarch also wore a yellow gold, ruby and diamond scarab brooch, which was a personal gift from Philip in 1966.

Fears had been growing Her Majesty, 95, would be forced to pull out of the event after she missed a string of recent engagements.

This was her first public engagement since February 5 after she faced a number of health scares including a battle with Covid.

It is also the first she has taken part in outside one of her homes for five and a half months since travelling to Cardiff.

But she was "actively involved" in planning the service, which featured elements Philip planned for his funeral that were banned due to Covid.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ETDbJ_0esx4r9400
Beatrice appeared to get emotional at parts of the service Credit: pixel8000
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2MCbeO_0esx4r9400
She earlier grinned as she arrived with her husband Credit: Goff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DPoo8_0esx4r9400
Princess Anne led the senior royals as she made her way into Westminster Abbey Credit: Max Mumby
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0PJqkj_0esx4r9400
Princess Eugenie beams as she arrives at Westminster Abbey Credit: Goff
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zgZGo_0esx4r9400
Zara and Mike Tindall arrive at Westminster Abbey Credit: James Whatling
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=32GGz4_0esx4r9400
Peter Phillips with his daughters Isla and Savannah Credit: James Whatling

The Queen was supported in the front pew by Prince Charles and Camilla and Princess Anne with her husband, Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence.

Shamed Prince Andrew - attending his first public event after he paid millions to settle a civil sexual assault case - was welcomed back into the fold.

Last night he was accused of ­misreading the public mood after successfully lobbying to walk in with her.

It is believed Charles and ­William were resistant but insiders said the Queen “couldn’t say no”.

Andrew sat with Edward and Sophie and their children Lady Louise Windsor and James, Viscount Severn.

His daughter Princess Beatrice appeared to well up at one point as she remembered her late grandfather.

Royals from around the world - including Prince Albert of Monaco, Denmark's Queen Margrethe, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia - were also in attendance.

The only major royals missing were Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, who confirmed they were not flying in from the States to honour the Duke amid a row over their security.

Boris Johnson, who was joined by members from his cabinet, later praised the Queen saying: "Clearly it is welcome to see Her Majesty out today, continuing her incredible decades of service to the country."

The service featured elements that Philip wanted at his funeral that had to be scrapped due to Covid.

This included a rousing chorus of Hymn Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer the Duke requested for his final farewell.

The Band of Her Majesty's Royal Marines Portsmouth (Royal Band) also played as part of Philip's longstanding relationship with the Armed Forces.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Og7Ki_0esx4r9400
Her Majesty was seen travelling in the same car as her son Andrew Credit: Jon Bond, The Sun
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JpFgu_0esx4r9400
The Queen is taken to her limousine by Andrew after the service Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1fKQtG_0esx4r9400
William leaves church with his family Credit: AFP
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZaWjf_0esx4r9400
Kate wore a black polka dot dress Credit: PA
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2G7hEa_0esx4r9400
Charles appeared in a sombre mood Credit: Splash

The flowers featured a touching nod to Philip and the Queen's 73-year marriage they included orchids that appeared in her wedding bouquet.

The service was a stark contrast to his stripped down funeral last April that saw just 30 guests in attendance.

Philip was laid to rest in Windsor Castle as Her Majesty was seen sitting alone in silent mourning for her husband of more than 70 years.

The heartbreaking image became a symbol of the pandemic as many of Philip's final wishes went out the window so the royals could lead by example.

Philip was associated with over 700 charities and organisations and undertook 22,200 solo engagements.

The royal also stood by the Queen's side on countless tours and engagements through 60 years of service as her consort.

He was remembered as a "remarkable man" who was committed to "a host of down-to-earth enterprises".

The Right Reverend David Conner also joked he could be "abrupt" and suggested that at times he could forget "just how intimidating he could be".

Following Philip's death in April, the Queen said she and her family were in a "period of great sadness" but were touched by tributes paid to him.

Last night Andrew was accused of stealing the limelight. A source told The Sun: “Maybe the Duke just doesn’t get it. He just doesn’t understand.

“The public will always understand why he attended the service but by putting himself front and centre, he has misread the situation.”

But royal historian Hugo Vickers said Andrew’s role in escorting the Queen was “correct and appropriate”.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uBKmI_0esx4r9400
Boris Johnson arrives at Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3cuOpN_0esx4r9400
Rishi Sunak attends the event Credit: Reuters
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nB5lV_0esx4r9400
The Queen pictured sitting alone at Philip's funeral last April
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TjRhc_0esx4r9400
She has recently been using a walking stick for mobility
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PqmU1_0esx4r9400
The couple's Royal marriage was the longest in history
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FGtWm_0esx4r9400
Philip remained by his wife's side until his death Credit: Getty

