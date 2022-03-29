ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ticket prices for Chris Rock's Ego Death World Tour soar from $46 to more than $400 and sales spike after Will Smith hit him live during Oscars ceremony

By Chris Jewers For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Ticket prices for Chris Rock's 'Ego Death' World Tour soared from $46 to more than $400 as demand for seats spiked after Will Smith hit the comedian live on-stage during Sunday night's Oscars awards ceremony.

The slap will go down as one of the most socking moment in awards history, and has already been viewed tens of millions of times.

It has sent Rock - already a household name - on the route to global fame as the pictures of Smith's outburst were beamed to every corner of the world, and despite the public humiliation, Rock appears to be reaping the rewards.

Just days after the event, the comic will return to the stage in Boston's Wilbur Theatre for the start of his tour will take him to 35 cities around the world - including in the US, the UK, Australia and New Zealand.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4R9KOh_0esx4jKU00
Pictured: Chris Rock holds a hand to his face after he was slapped by Will Smith while presenting an award at Sunday night's Oscars ceremony in Hollywood

And according to ticket seller TickPick, it has sold more tickets to Rock's tour in the night following the Oscars than it had done in the whole month before it.

It also reported that single ticket prices for the Boston show have skyrocketed - with just the cheapest tickets rising from $46 to $314 as of Monday evening.

As of Tuesday morning, tickets for the Boston show on the Tickermaster website had sold out, with other location also selling quickly.

When announcing the tour in February, Rock said on his Instagram: 'Ego Death World Tour 2022 all new material introspective very personal and very funny. Can’t wait to show you. The link for tickets is in my bio.'

Attendees will be hoping that he has updated material by the time the first show on Wednesday comes around to address Sunday night's drama.

Perhaps appropriately, his final two shows will be held at Hollywood's Dolby Theatre - the very same venue where Sunday night's Oscar spectacle unfolded.

Smith shocked the crowd and viewers at home when he took the stage during Rock's remarks after the comedian made a joke about Jada Pinkett Smith, Smith's wife. Rock said, 'Jada, I love you. `G.I. Jane 2,' can't wait to see it.'

The joke touched a nerve. Pinkett Smith, whose head is shaved, has spoken publicly about her alopecia diagnosis.

Smith strode on stage and slapped Rock across the face. Back in his seat, Smith twice shouted for Rock to 'get my wife's name out your (expletive) mouth.'

His words echoed clearly throughout the Dolby, though broadcaster ABC cut the audio for about 15 seconds. Within 45 minutes, Smith won best actor. During his acceptance speech, Smith apologized to the academy.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ftnJu_0esx4jKU00
According to ticket seller TickPick, it has sold more tickets to Chris Rock's tour in the night following the Oscars than it had done in the whole month before it

The spectacle has divided opinion, with some arguing Smith was justified after Rock made a joke about the actor's wife - Jada Pinkett Smith - and her hair loss. Others have argued it was assault, and that Smith should have been ejected.

The Academy on Monday condemned Smith's actions in a statement reading: 'The Academy condemns the actions of Mr. Smith at last night's show.

'We have officially started a formal review around the incident and will explore further action and consequences in accordance with our bylaws, standards of conduct and California law.'

The Los Angeles Police Department said Sunday it was aware of the incident but not pursuing an investigation because the person Rock had declined to file a police report.

Smith on Monday also issued an apology to Rock, saying his behavior was 'unacceptable and inexcusable' and left him 'embarrassed'.

'Violence in all of its forms is poisonous and destructive,' he wrote in an Instagram post. 'My behavior at last night's Academy Awards was unacceptable and inexcusable. Jokes at my expense are a part of the job, but a joke about Jada's medical condition was too much for me to bear and I reacted emotionally.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jM0dl_0esx4jKU00
Smith is pictured on Sunday night celebrating his Oscar win, in a ceremony overshadowed by his actions
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CpFF3_0esx4jKU00
Jada Pinkett Smith, from left, Willow Smith, Will Smith, Jaden Smith and Trey Smith are pictured arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party on Sunday
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VyXvn_0esx4jKU00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2va0UY_0esx4jKU00
Smith on Monday also issued an apology to Rock, saying his behavior was 'unacceptable and inexcusable' and left him 'embarrassed'

'I would like to publicly apologize to you, Chris. I was out of line and I was wrong. I am embarrassed and my actions were not indicative of the man I want to be. There is no place for violence in a world of love and kindness.'

Smith then went on to say sorry to the organizers and the producers of the show.

He also extended his apology to the family of Venus and Serena Williams.

'I would also like to apologize to the Academy, the producers of the show, all the attendees and everyone watching around the world,' Smith continued.

'I would like to apologize to the Williams Family and my King Richard Family.

'I deeply regret that my behavior has stained what has been an otherwise gorgeous journey for all of us.'

The Philadelphia-born actor concluded: 'I am a work in progress. Sincerely, Will.'

