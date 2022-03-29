Married At First Sight's Mitch Eynaud DUMPS Ella Ding during emotional final vows - with the beautician breaking down in tears

Married At First Sight's Mitch Eynaud brutally dumped Ella Ding during their final vows on Tuesday night.

The financial advisor, 26, dropped the devastating bombshell just moments after Ella, 27, revealed that despite their woes she wanted to continue their relationship.

'When I first met you. I had this idea of the kind of guy you were based on your looks and my life experience, but you have profoundly proved me wrong,' she began.

'You are intellectual across all areas, loyal. You show respect. You have ambition, you are resilient. You take risks, have integrity and confidence within yourself.'

'But as the time has gone on, it's obvious to me that we have different needs that need to be met by different expectations.'

'I tell people how I feel, and I need to not worry about it being too much,' Ella added.

'Having a disagreement during our relationship shouldn't mean end game or I'm done. What my gut and instincts push me to question is that maybe you're not ready.

Ella went on to say that while she understood that Mitch wasn't ready for the type of commitment she was searching for she was willing to take the risk.

However, Mitch did not feel the same way.

Mitch said while he had feelings for Ella he didn't want to be rushed into making an on the spot decision about their future.

'I came into this experiment in the hope to find a real relationship, a real connection and someone that I could build a future with being such a traditional way to find love,' he began.

'We have shared so many amazing moments together during this experiment, our honeymoon, our little dates are tanning days, movie nights, water fights.'

He continued: 'Although you and I started off strong, we definitely hit a few bumps along the way. And all these bumps all seem to have a common theme.'

'It's difficult to see a bright future with you when it seems the longer that we spend with each other, the more difficult the relationship gets.'

'And the more that I realise, maybe I'm not the right person that you're looking for, or the person that you need.'

'How can we walk out of here together as partners when at the moment, I don't see this as a substantial relationship?'

'What I need now is to go back to my life, to my family, to my friends.'

'It's only, then that I'll be able to make a decision that could affect both of our lives. What I can't, what I can do and what I won't do.'

'To stand here and be forced to make a decision that I'm not yet ready to make. I'm sorry, Ella. But right now I just can't give you the commitment. I know that you want.'

A teary Ella replied: 'Wow. Throwing your own little spanner in the works. I'm not surprised. Making no decision.'

Ella went on to say that she's given their relationship her and was devastated that Mitch was unable to give her an answer, before she stormed off in tears.

