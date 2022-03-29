ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sedalia, MO

Sedalia Man Arrested For Probation Violation

By Randy Kirby
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

On Saturday night, Sedalia Police initiated a warrant check at an address in the 1800 block of East Harvey Street. An individual's...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Rapist avoids prison sentence after his two victims plead for leniency

A man who pleaded guilty to raping two women may never spend a day in prison, thanks to a plea deal supported by the victims themselves.Derek James Nygaard, 20, a former student and football player at Montana Technological University, could have faced up to life in prison for the two sexual assaults. Instead, he will receive a deferred sentence and six years of probation, a judge ruled on Thursday.“You don’t have any criminal record of any kind, but what influences the court the most in relation to that is that the victims have indicated that they feel that you should...
PUBLIC SAFETY
explore venango

Oil City Man on Probation Busted for Meth Possession

OIL CITY, Pa. (EYT) – An Oil City man on probation is behind bars after authorities reportedly discovered methamphetamine, suspected LSD, prescription pills, and drug-related items in his residence. According to court documents, the Office of Attorney General on March 11 filed criminal charges against 37-year-old Eric David Sabin,...
OIL CITY, PA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Sedalia, MO
Sedalia, MO
Crime & Safety
Local
Missouri Crime & Safety
KMZU

Sedalia police arrest subject of three-month long drug investigation

SEDALIA – Sedalia Police have arrested a prime suspect after a three-month long drug investigation. A search warrant was executed on a vehicle belonging to William “Lavelle” Taylor, 30, after he was detained during a traffic stop Tuesday. A search of the vehicle, a motel room in use by Taylor and his primary residence recovered one and a half pounds of methamphetamine, a handgun and currency believed to be the profit from illegal drug sales.
SEDALIA, MO
WETM

Millport man arrested twice in a week for violating protection order

VETERAN, N.Y. (WETM) – A Chemung County man has been arrested twice in a week for allegedly “continuously” violating a protection order, police said. Anthony Desarno, 50 was arrested last week and again over the weekend for allegedly violating a stay-away order of protection. According to New York State Police, Desarno was first arrested in the evening on March 15 after an incident reported earlier that afternoon.
MILLPORT, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sedalia Police
Bakersfield Californian

Kern County Probation unit announces arrests, seizures

Kern County Probation Department officers reported several arrests, as well as the seizure of drugs and weapons, in a news release Monday. Officers conducting a search Friday in the 200 block of Churchill Drive in Bakersfield ended up making four arrests in connection with their investigation, which uncovered a loaded .40 caliber Glock semi-automatic handgun with a 50-round drum magazine, a loaded .45 caliber 1911 semi-automatic handgun that had been also reported stolen, a half-pound of cocaine, a quarter pound of methamphetamine, approximately 500 fentanyl pills and over $26,000 in cash.
KERN COUNTY, CA
Awesome 92.3

Sedalia Police Reports For March 30, 2022

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Tuesday evening, Officers were dispatched to the 900 block of South Vermont Avenue in reference to a domestic disturbance. Officers spoke to the subjects involved, and after that one subject was arrested for Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree. Corey E. Debates, 31, of Sedalia, was transported to the Pettis County Jail and placed on a 24 hour hold, with bond to be determined.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Domestic Assault Suspect Arrested at Probation & Parole

Sedalia Police were dispatched to Probation & Parole, 205 Thompson Road, on Friday afternoon for a report of a subject with a warrant. Officers made contact with the suspect and confirmed his Failure to Appear warrant out of Boone County on original charges of Domestic Assault. Marcus Lamar Munzo, 33,...
SEDALIA, MO
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
Daily Voice

Officer Shoots Man With Knife In Berks County: DA

A man with a knife was shot by police Wednesday, March 30 in Berks County, authorities said. Brecknock Township police responded to a 911 call of a man suffering from a mental health crisis in Mohnton around 7:45 a.m., Chief County Detective Michael J. Gombar said.Officers found the unnamed 66-year…
BERKS COUNTY, PA
Awesome 92.3

Traffic Stop For No Plates Leads to Arrests on Warrants

Sedalia Police performed a traffic stop on a maroon Saturn passenger car early Tuesday morning, because the vehicle did not have any license plates. The traffic stop took place in the area of Clarendon Road and Anderson Avenue. Officers spoke to the driver and a single passenger. The driver, Skylar...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

I-70 Crash Injures Two Sedalia Women

Two Sedalia women were injured in a two-vehicle crash on I-70 that occurred Tuesday afternoon in Cooper County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a westbound 2007 Ford Edge, driven by 28-year-old Kimberly E. Cline of Sedalia, was traveling in the driving lane with a blown tire at a very slow speed around 1 p.m., on I-70 at the 111-mile marker, when a westbound 2019 Peterbilt, driven by 51-year-old Charles K. Bishop of Yelm, Washington, attempted to avoid, but struck the rear of the Ford.
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Passenger Eats Meth Prior To Sedalia Traffic Stop

On the morning of Saturday, March 26, Pettis County Deputies conducted a traffic stop in the area of East 17th Street and Ohio. During the traffic stop, the Pettis County K9 Unit sniffed the vehicle and K9 Cav alerted. While searching the vehicle, digital scales and a set of brass...
SEDALIA, MO
Awesome 92.3

Two Men Injured in JoCo Crash

Two men were injured in a two-vehicle crash that occurred Monday morning in Johnson County. The Missouri State Highway Patrol reports that a northbound 2018 Nissan, driven by 29-year-old Imran Ahmed of Warrensburg, was on Missouri 13, at Route H around 7:20 a.m., when he crossed the center dividing line and struck a southbound 2011 Ford, driven by 35-year-old Santos A. Timteo of Belton.
JOHNSON COUNTY, MO
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
7K+
Post
663K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy