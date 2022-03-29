Sedalia Man Arrested For Probation Violation
On Saturday night, Sedalia Police initiated a warrant check at an address in the 1800 block of East Harvey Street. An individual's...awesome923.com
On Saturday night, Sedalia Police initiated a warrant check at an address in the 1800 block of East Harvey Street. An individual's...awesome923.com
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0