Traffic Stop Leads to Search Warrant for DNA Sample
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in 2000 block of South Limit Avenue Sunday night on a vehicle for failing to signal a lane change. A passenger in the vehicle was found to...awesome923.com
Sedalia Police conducted a traffic stop in 2000 block of South Limit Avenue Sunday night on a vehicle for failing to signal a lane change. A passenger in the vehicle was found to...awesome923.com
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.https://awesome923.com
Comments / 0