MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis Public Schools Superintendent Ed Graff informed the district’s school board Wednesday that he will leave his position at the end of June. Graff, who has led the district for six years, does not say specifically why he is leaving, but he called the decision difficult, and said he has chosen to pursue other opportunities at this time. His decision to not accept a third contract, after the board’s majority vote to approve its renewal, comes just days after the end of the district’s first educators’ strike in more than 50 years, which lasted for three weeks. In his email...

MINNEAPOLIS, MN ・ 23 MINUTES AGO