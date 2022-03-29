ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Antonio Conte sends Wales glowing report of Tottenham defender Joe Rodon after his display against Austria

By Philip Cadden
SPURS boss Antonio Conte sent Wales a glowing report of Joe Rodon’s display against Austria.

The centre-back, 24, is down the pecking order at Tottenham but Conte hailed his efforts as the Dragons reached a World Cup play-off final.

Rodon impressed for Wales in their historic win over Austria last week Credit: Getty

Wales boss Robert Page said: "I know Antonio Conte was watching last Thursday.

"He was very complimentary about Joe's performance, and rightly so. I thought he was outstanding.

"To come in off the back of not playing at club level, Joe deserves an enormous amount of credit for that level of performance.

"It shows he has looked after himself.

"If you are going to be a Tottenham player you have to be fit at this moment in time. I know that for a fact.”

But Conte will be less enthused by the news that Rodon’s Wales and Tottenham team-mate Ben Davies picked up a problem with his thigh.

Ahead of Wales hosting Czech Republic in a friendly this evening, the defender has returned to his club with tightness in his leg after playing 90 minutes against the Austrians.

Page added: "He's played a lot of football recently and I think it's just common sense.

"I don't see any point in risking him whatsoever. It's no good sending him back to Tottenham injured.

"It's more of a precaution - he's not injured. We're showing them respect by sending him back fit and healthy for their game."

A brilliant brace from skipper Gareth Bale against Austria has taken Wales a step closer to qualifying for their first World Cup since 1958.

The Welsh will face the winners of the still-to-play semi-final between Scotland and Ukraine for a place at Qatar 2022.

The US Sun

