Who do you think is the smartest person in this puzzle? Your answer says A LOT about your personality

By Lauren Windle
 1 day ago
THIS tricky brainteaser will tell you a lot about your personality, and it's all in the person you think is the smartest in the drawing.

The cartoon drawing shows four men up a tree with three of them holding an axe.

Who do you think is the smartest in this picture? Credit: ranker

When you survey the image, you're encouraged to listen to your gut and choose which person you think is the cleverest.

Ranker explained exactly what your answer supposedly says about you...

Person one

If you think person one is in the canniest position you're likely to be an optimist.

You also follow your own path but are warned not to let that cut you off from the people around you.

Person two

If you immediately thought person two was the smartest, you're likely to be a determined person.

Ranker said: "Some might even call you hardheaded.

"Be sure these traits don't become so fixed that they cloud your judgment or prevent you from seeing how your decisions could impact others."

Person three

If you decided person three was the cleverest of the bunch, you're probably a prudent person.

It's likely you take your time over decisions employing logic.

This is usually a positive trait but you should be warned not to be too cautious as it could prevent you experiencing new things.

Person four

If you picked person four as the cleverest in your eyes, you're likely to be a free-spirit.

Ranker said: "You're a carefree, fun-loving person.

"You insist on always walking against the crowd and being the rebel, which could act as a roadblock in certain scenarios.

"Sometimes, it's okay to just chill and go with the flow."

