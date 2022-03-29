ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Messi signs $20 million deal to promote crypto fan token firm Socios

By Deseret Digital Media
ksl.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleDOHA (Reuters) -Lionel Messi has signed an agreement worth more than $20 million to promote digital fan token company Socios.com, a source close to the deal told Reuters on Tuesday. Messi becomes the latest global sports personality to enter the crypto world following NFL quarterback Tom Brady and NBA...

www.ksl.com

