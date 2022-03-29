ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Russian artillery strike blows a hole straight through Ukrainian government building... but official whose office was obliterated survives because he overslept

By Adam Solomons For Mailonline
 1 day ago

At least three Ukrainians were killed and 22 were wounded after a Russian artillery strike hit a government building in southern port town Mykolaiv on Tuesday.

Regional governor Vitaly Kim, a steadfast Putin critic, only survived because he overslept and was running late for work.

Three bodies have been pulled out of the wreckage and 18 of the wounded were recovered by rescue workers.

Several members of the Ukrainian army remain unaccounted for, according to AFP.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3LCo0r_0eswz5WC00
WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT One of the bodies pulled from rubble is catered to minutes ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29Ff7V_0eswz5WC00
An unharmed Ukraine flag stands defiantly by the wreckage of Mykolaiv's government HQ
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43o7H9_0eswz5WC00
An image supplied by the Mykolaiv regional government shows the extent of the wreckage
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35MQeP_0eswz5WC00
Three soldiers and eight civilians are still being searched for in the rubble, officials confirmed
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JJgoG_0eswz5WC00
Firefighters remain on the scene after the Russian artillery strike, which came at rush hour
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=09z3lx_0eswz5WC00
In order to capture Odesa, Putin's forces must take - and march through - Mykolaiv

Kim wrote on Facebook: 'The regional administration building was hit. We're clearing the rubble. My office was hit.

'Eight civilians are still under the rubble. We hope to be able to get them out. We are also looking for three soldiers.'

The artillery strike reportedly happened as government workers streamed into the office building.

Financial Times Moscow bureau chief Max Seddon tweeted: 'A Russian airstrike took out the local government offices in Mikolayiv, southern Ukraine this morning as people were coming to work.'

Mykolaiv is about 70 miles east of Odesa, up the Southern Bug (Pivdennyi Buh) river.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2wMQs2_0eswz5WC00
Plumes of smoke rose above the Southern Bug river after Russian artillery hit Mykolaiv
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jEUaT_0eswz5WC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1S3rnD_0eswz5WC00
Fighters in Mykolaiv have improvised when it comes to placing anti-aircraft weaponry
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13Voh5_0eswz5WC00
Rescuers continue searching the rubble for survivors of the blast, officials said

It has become a frontier in Russia's invasion of Ukraine as Putin seeks to gain an access route between Crimea and target city Odesa.

Taking Odesa would mean Russia controls Ukraine's largest coastal town - and the country's only deep-water port.

Yet an effective counter-offensive by Ukrainian troops in nearby Kherson has pushed the frontline away from Mykolaiv and back towards Crimea.

Donald, 69, a retired Canadian postman living in Mykolaiv, told AFP he considers the port town 'lucky' so far.

He said: 'I was having breakfast in my apartment. I heard a whoosh then a boom and my windows rattled.

'It's scary. We have been lucky here in Mykolaiv. We haven't had that many explosions in the centre of the city.'

Despite coming under bombardment from Moscow's forces for more than a week, Ukraine's forces in Mykolaiv have foiled a Russian advancement.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zahUy_0eswz5WC00
Most people inside the building escaped injury - but at least a dozen were killed or entrapped
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=424JEg_0eswz5WC00
Mykolaiv's cemetery has become a mess of rubbish and debris (picture taken last week)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QnheT_0eswz5WC00
The building was a key planning centre (picture taken earlier today, shortly before the strike)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=29aZ4w_0eswz5WC00
Financial Times journalist Max Seddon confirmed Kim's lucky and unplanned escape

Governor Kim said last week some Russian forces were pushed back to Kherson and that Moscow's armies have resorted to shelling the city indiscriminately, striking civilian centres.

But the medieval tactics have not diminished the resolve of the people of Mykolaiv, who have stopped Russian forces moving into the city itself.

He said last Monday: 'The forces that they sent, they thought they'd easily march through here because this was a region that didn't have enough military presence,' he told the newspaper.

'But we've showed them the opposite, with our soldiers and our civilian defence, that they have no business roaming around on our land.'

Kim has become the figurehead of Mykolaiv's resistance and has been likened among locals to president Zelensky.

Kim addresses more than 700,000 Telegram followers every few hours in a bid to inspire the city to fight back against its would-be occupiers.

He begins every video: 'Good day, we are from Ukraine' and has derided the Russian army as 'dumb'.

'They go from one direction and get bashed, they go from another direction and get bashed and then go from a third direction and get bashed as well,' he said in one address.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EOYCo_0eswz5WC00
Although Ukrainian forces have pushed back in much of the south, Mariupol remains under severe threat of a Russian takeover in the coming days. These buses were placed as a barrier
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0i6lOL_0eswz5WC00
Russian tanks, identified by 'Z' graffiti, proceed towards Mariupol as the local battle intensifies
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SOK1y_0eswz5WC00
Residential areas throughout Ukraine have been targeted since the start of Russia's invasion

Many residential buildings are just shells of what they once were, while the city's streets are littered with signs of warfare.

In the eastern Inhulskyi district of the city, an unexploded artillery rocket was seen sticking up from the pavement, with a traffic cone planted to warn motorists.

Glass litters the streets from shattered glass, and civilian defenders patrol with guns.

In the city's vast cemetery, another unexploded rocket burrowed into the ground nearly up to its fins.

A good part of the city's 500,000 pre-war residents have fled - mostly towards Odesa. Those that remain are determined to hold out.

In the Kulbakino district, which includes several blocks of residential buildings, the population has fallen from 12,000 to fewer than 1,000, according to Alexander Zadera, 56.

He said: 'We've got used to eating with that sort of background noise.

'Now even my mother recognises the sounds of different types of artillery and missile fire,' the former air force colonel added.

