Port Adelaide's Zak Butters says team copped 'one of the most BRUTAL reviews since I've been here' after Hawks thrashing - as he pinpoints where supposed flag contenders went wrong

Zak Butters has revealed that Port Adelaide underwent a 'brutal' post-mortem of their loss to Hawthorn, with Ken Hinkley desperate to get his team back on track after a poor start to the season.

The Power were earmarked as top four certainties before a ball was bounced in March, but the Adelaide side have served up displays that would suggest they are far off from challenging for the flag.

They suffered defeat to fellow contenders the Lions in round one, and were mauled by heavy underdogs Hawthorn in round two, with pressure mounting on the under-fire coach.

Zak Butters has lifted the lid on 'one of the most brutal reviews' he has ever experienced

Now, Butters has lifted the lid on the no-holds-barred autopsy at Alberton on Monday morning, with the young forward claiming it was one of the worst meetings since he arrived at the club.

'We had a pretty heavy review (on Monday) and probably one of the more brutal ones at the club since I've been there,' he said on SEN SA's The Run Home.

'It was quite embarrassing what we dished up and I think we just didn't defend as well as we'd like to as a team.

'Similar to the Brisbane game (in Round 1) as well, when we died off for a bit there, we didn't defend as a team and probably didn't stay as connected as a team as we needed to win games of footy in the AFL.

Port received a dressing down on Monday after their shocking defeat by Hawthorn in round 2 
Power coach Ken Hinkley is under pressure and conducted a  heavy post-mortem at Alberton

'I think that's what our main review was, it wasn't the fundamentals and the kicks or whatever it was, it was the little things, the little team defensive things that win you games of footy at that level.

'As a playing group, the vision hurt a bit on Monday for everyone in the group. That's what let us down on the weekend, and we've got to be better and it was a pretty embarrassing and bad performance.

'I'm not going to sit here and make excuses.'

Butters added that the way the Power approached aerial contests was 'absolutely shocking', with his side constantly on the backfoot defensively, despite boasting more disposals.

Butters says Port's aerial contests were 'absolutely shocking' in their thrashing on Saturday

'That's one thing we discussed as well, when we don't have a contest well enough up forward then they can mark it… footy these days, you need a contest every time,' he added.

'First of all, you need to give your teammates a chance to actually get in and help defend and set up, it's a matter of seconds.

'It's a matter of getting that ball to the ground and getting an extra one or two seconds for your teammates to come to help you out or get in a better position to help you defend.

'I think when there's not a good enough contest aerially all over the ground it's very hard to get set up and get strong behind the ball.

'Aerial contests, we were absolutely shocking last week.'

