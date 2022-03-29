Is Morocco vs DR Congo on TV? Channel, live stream free, kick-off time and team news for World Cup play-off

MOROCCO are looking to make it to their second straight World Cup as they host the Democratic Republic of Congo.

The Atlas Lions were disappointing in the first leg but managed to grind out a draw through an equaliser from Tarik Tissoudali after Ryan Mmae missed a penalty.

Morocco hold a slight advantage going into their World Cup play-off second leg Credit: Reuters

That result means they will be strong favourites to qualify, particularly as away goals count double in African play-offs.

Democratic of Congo haven't qualified for the World Cup since 1974, when they were still called Zaire.

What time does Morocco vs DR Congo kick off?

Morocco vs DR Congo kicks off at 8.30pm UK time - 7.30pm in Morocco.

It takes place at the Stade Mohammed V in Casablanca.

Is Morocco vs DR Congo on TV and can I live stream it free?

Unfortunately, Morocco vs DR Congo is not on UK television.

However, it can be streamed legally via the free streaming service Mola TV.

Mobile and tablet users can download the Mola TV app directly to their devices.

Team news

Youssef En-Neysri of Sevilla is expected to lead the line for Morocco again despite going 13 international games without a goal.

Tarik Tissoudali may be promoted to the starting XI following his goalscoring contribution from off the bench in Kinshasha.

Glody Ngonda will play no part for DR Congo after being sent off for receiving two bookings in the first leg.

Merveille Bokadi of Standard Liege is expected to come into the defence as a result.

Latest odds

To win in 90 minutes

Morocco 4/9

Draw 13/5

DR Congo 13/2

To qualify

Morocco 1/8

DR Congo 21/5