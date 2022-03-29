ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bellator star Melvin Manhoef chases off THREE burglars, punches through car window and performs citizen’s arrest

By Dave Fraser
 1 day ago
BELLATOR star Melvin Manhoef chased down THREE would-be burglars, punched through their car window and performed a citizen's arrest on Monday.

Reports in Holland claim the Dutch MMA fighter, 45, saw his house targeted by the crooks last week.

Melvin Manhoef chased down three would-be burglars and held them until the police came to arrest them
Manhoef performed a citizen's arrest on the robbers after catching them in the act Credit: Getty

Manhoef was in Paris for a Bellator event at the time, with the trio returning to his house on Monday.

Fortunately for Manhoef - dad of Vitesse left-back Million - he was home at the time.

The three would-be robbers were chased off his property and into their car.

An eyewitness claims they sped off at around 60mph in the residential area - with Manhoef in hot pursuit.

Manhoef eventually caught up with them and punched through their car window with his bare hands.

The MMA star then pinned all three down and waiting for police to arrive to arrest them.

On the dramatic scene, an onlooker told local outlet Noordhollands Dagblad: “I live a few hundred meters away and the debris is in my garden.

"There were three cars driving by here at a very fast rate.

"I think they were going at 100 kilometres per hour (62mph).

"A car eventually ran off the road.

"The guys who then got out were so aggressive that I just kept a safe distance.”

Manhoef is preparing for his first fight since his November 2020 stoppage at the hands of Corey Anderson.

The Dutchman faces Yoel Romero at Bellator 280 on May 6 in Paris.

Manhoef has enjoyed a long and illustrious career in mixed martial arts.

He was light heavyweight champion for MMA outfit Cage Rage between 2005 and 2007.

Manhoef is also a decorated kickboxer - even being crowned middleweight champion for It's Showtime in 2009 - and has fought in K-1 and Strikeforce, as well as Bellator.

