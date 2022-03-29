ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrities

The Queen and Prince Philip's much-adored niece Lady Sarah Chatto - Princess Margaret's daughter- arrives for the memorial service in a navy ensemble

By Harriet Johnston For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Princess Margaret's beloved daughter Sarah Chatto looked emotional she arrived for Prince Philip's memorial service this morning.

The Queen's only niece, who has remained close to Her Majesty and Prince Philip for many years, joined other members of the royal family today to celebrate the life of the Duke of Edinburgh, who passed away last April at the age of 99.

Looking sombre, Lady Sarah, 56, wore a navy blue dress, cardigan and string of pearls as she arrived at Westminster Abbey.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=025JGl_0eswtVdf00
Lady Sarah, 56, wore a navy blue dress, cardigan and string of pearls as she arrived at Westminster Abbey
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bTnRm_0eswtVdf00
The Queen and Prince Philip's beloved niece looked happy to be joining family to remember the Duke of Edinburgh

Her brother David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, joined the procession of senior royals taking their seats at Westminster Abbey this morning.

Lady Sarah, 56, and David, 59, - also known by his professional name of David Linley - are the children of Princess Margaret and her first husband, Lord Snowdon.

David and Lady Sarah enjoyed a close relationship with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and their children growing up - often joining the family on holiday - and remain so to this day.

The decision to invite David, Lady Sarah and her husband Daniel to Prince Philip's intimate funeral last year was an indication of how highly they are regarded within the royal family, and is a tribute to the close relationship the Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed with his sister-in-law Princess Margaret.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Bkboy_0eswtVdf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0qcy1g_0eswtVdf00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49YH1n_0eswtVdf00
A graphic shows the plan for the service to remember Prince Philip at Westminster Abbey taking place this morning 

The funeral includes several elements the Duke had planned for his funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor Castle in April last year but which were forbidden by Covid restrictions at the time.

Among them is the involvement of Duke of Edinburgh (DofE) gold award winners and Sea Cadets, his expressed wish for the congregation to sing the rousing hymn Guide Me, O Thou Great Redeemer, and for clergy from the royal estates of Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral to play a special part.

His funeral at St George's Chapel in Windsor was limited to just 30 mourners in the midst of the pandemic and mass singing was banned, with the Queen sitting alone in a mask.

Around 1,800 guests are due at today's service, including British and European royalty, representatives of the many charities of which the duke was patron or president, Boris and Carrie Johnson, and Sir David Attenborough.

But the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are not returning from the US for the service

The Queen has recently been forced to pull out of a string of engagements because of ill health and old age.

She was unable to attend the Commonwealth Day service this month because of concerns about her mobility and comfort.

Palace and Abbey aides are thought to have taken steps to ensure that the service, to be televised live on BBC One, is less taxing for the Queen.

The service will gave thanks for the duke's dedication to family, nation and Commonwealth and recognise the importance of his legacy in creating opportunities for young people, promoting conservation, and supporting the Armed Forces.

One of the elements planned for the funeral which has now been included in the service will see nine Gold Award holders from The Duke of Edinburgh's Award, plus representatives from UK Cadet Force Associations, line entry routes into Westminster Abbey.

Philip, who died in April last year aged 99, launched the DofE Award in 1956 and was Colonel-in-Chief of the Army Cadet Force, a role he first took up in 1953.

A tenth DofE gold award holder, Doyin Sonibare, 28, from London, will give a tribute to His Royal Highness's legacy, recognising the impact of the Award on young people across the globe.

The Very Reverend Dr David Hoyle, Dean of Westminster, will conduct the service and describe the duke in the Bidding as 'a man of rare ability and distinction' who 'ever directed our attention away from himself.'

He will say: 'He put privilege to work and understood his rank as a spur to service. Working at pace, with so many claims on his attention, he encouraged us to focus, as he was focussed, on the things that matter.

'His was a discipline and character that seized opportunity and overcame obstruction and difficulty. We recall, with affection and respect, the sustained offering of a long life lived fully.'

It was the duke's expressed wish that clergy from Windsor, Sandringham and Balmoral - known as The Queen's domestic chaplains - played a part in his funeral service, but this was not possible due to the Covid restrictions.

Today the Reverend Kenneth MacKenzie Minister of Crathie Church, the regular place of worship of the British royal family when they are in residence at nearby Balmoral Castle, the Reverend Canon Jonathan Riviere, the Rector of Sandringham, and the Reverend Canon Martin Poll, Chaplain to the Royal Chapel of All Saints, Windsor Great Park, will offer prayers recognising Philip's energy, spirit of adventure and 'good stewardship of the environment'.

The service will also be attended by around 30 foreign royals, including Prince Albert of Monaco, Denmark's Queen Margrethe, King Harald and Queen Sonja of Norway, and Spain's King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia.

Who are the Queen's niece and nephew Lady Sarah Chatto and David Armstrong-Jones?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iJEVt_0eswtVdf00
Countess of Snowdon, 56, and David, 59, - also known by his professional name of David Linley - (both pictured in January 2019)

Lady Sarah Chatto was born in 1964 — the last royal baby born at a palace rather than a hospital — within weeks of cousins Prince Edward, Lady Helen Windsor and James Ogilvy.

The Queen has been described as a 'surrogate mother' to the siblings and is particularly close to Lady Sarah, who is understood to remind Her Majesty of her late sister.

One royal insider previously revealed: 'The Queen adores Sarah and seeks out her company as often as possible. She is her absolute favourite younger Royal.

'They are hugely at ease in each other's company. Much giggling can be heard when they are together. They share a sense of loyalty, fun, duty and the ridiculous.'

One acquaintance said: 'Sarah is very unassuming; shy and almost embarrassed with no grandeur at all. Take royal events — she'll be on the balcony, but she never pushes herself to the middle or the front, like some.'

At the time, her parents, Princess Margaret and Antony Armstrong-Jones, Lord Snowdon, were the toast of swinging London, their Kensington Palace apartment — now the London home of William and Catherine — the scene of hedonistic parties.

But the marriage, a rebound affair after Margaret was forbidden to marry divorced equerry Peter Townsend, was notoriously tempestuous.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jUFCm_0eswtVdf00
The Queen's only niece attended St George's Chapel to mourn the loss of the Duke of Edinburgh last year (pictured in 2017) 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49Gv7f_0eswtVdf00
The decision to invite Lady Sarah and her husband Daniel (pictured at wedding) to Prince Philip's funeral was an indication of how highly they are regarded in the royal family, and is a tribute to the close relationship the Duke of Edinburgh enjoyed with Princess Margaret

Fuelled by alcohol and affairs on both sides, their 18-year union was once described as a 16-year break-up.

At just 13, her parents' divorce was 'terribly upsetting' for Sarah.

As Margaret was granted custody, the children stayed in Kensington Palace. Sarah was sent to Francis Holland School in Chelsea, a smart all-girls' day school, followed by Bedales with her brother.

The mixed boarding school in rural Hampshire — alma mater of actors Daniel Day-Lewis and Minnie Driver — was a fashionable, arty, bohemian choice.

It had no uniform and nurtured artistic expression above all else. It was what both parents wanted — and it ensured David and Sarah inherited a love of art.

This 'progressive' institution was the polar opposite to the starchiness of a royal upbringing.

One contemporary said that when Lady Sarah turned up 'she was practically in a velvet-collar coat and tweeds although everyone else was hanging out in their kickers'.

However it was quite possibly this school — with its warm, nurturing atmosphere — that made her the woman she is now.

Sarah had grown up knowing that her mother had little time or patience for babies and small children; despite Snowdon's reluctance, nannies and housemaids were in charge and the children were instructed never to wake their mother before 11am — a rule that was keenly enforced by Nanny Sumner.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ljotc_0eswtVdf00
The Queen has been described as a 'surrogate mother' to the siblings and is particularly close to Lady Sarah, who is understood to remind Her Majesty of her late sister
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Oz75_0eswtVdf00
David and Lady Sarah enjoyed a close relationship with the Queen, the Duke of Edinburgh and their children growing up - often joining the family on holiday - and remain so to this day

When Margaret gave her house on Mustique island in the Caribbean — Les Jolies Eaux — to David alone on his 27th birthday (he let it out and then sold it, preferring to buy an estate in Provence) it was said that Sarah was not consulted; nor did she profit from the sale.

Her father, however, doted on her and it is from him she is said to have inherited her 'immense charm'.

From her father she also inherited her artistic eye. A foundation course at Camberwell School of Arts and Crafts, followed by a printed textiles course at Middlesex Polytechnic, paved the way for her training at the Royal Academy Schools.

Her oil paintings today sell for thousands and she is Vice President of the Royal Drawing School. From her mother, she inherited a love of dance. While Margaret was Patron of the Royal Ballet School, Sarah is its Vice President.

Not that the young Sarah ever felt herself to be above her art school contemporaries.

She may have shared her 21st birthday with Prince Edward, Lady Helen Windsor and James Ogilvy at Windsor Castle, but she also included all of her friends from art school.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uxSNN_0eswtVdf00
The Earl - David Armstrong-Jones (pictured) is known for his high-end furniture company (pictured) 

It was when she met Daniel Chatto whilst working as a wardrobe assistant on 'Heat and Dust', in which dashing actor Chatto had a small role, that her love life became serious.

The son of actor Tom Chatto, and theatrical agent Ros Chatto (who was the mistress of another theatrical agent, Robin Fox), Daniel appeared in around a dozen films and TV programmes, often period dramas based on the novels of W. Somerset Maugham or Charles Dickens.

He soon gave up his acting career, however, to focus on painting, a passion shared with Sarah.

Together he and Sarah set up home in Kensington whilst still unmarried — a fact that enraged Princess Margaret — where they still live in a small, pretty, Grade II listed terrace house.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4QUm8s_0eswtVdf00
Pictured left to right, David Armstrong-Jones, Earl of Snowdon, Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones, Serena Armstrong-Jones, Countess of Snowdon, and Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, attend the Alexander Dundas's 18th birthday party hosted by Lord and Lady Dundas on December 16, 2017 in Londo

They also have a Georgian country farmhouse near Midhurst in Sussex, given to Sarah by her godfather, the late art-loving philanthropist Simon Sainsbury.

The informal country life of dogs, horses and annual sheepdog trials — which she judges — is the essence of Sarah, a royal who has never been lured by pomp and ceremony.

Indeed her wedding to Chatto in July 1994 was such a short, simple affair that chauffeurs were caught by surprise: the Queen, Prince Philip and Diana had to wait at the City church of St Stephen's Walbrook after the service for their cars to come back.

Her veil was anchored by the Snowdon Floral Tiara, created from brooches given to Princess Margaret by her husband, and the wedding portraits show the newlyweds flanked by the Queen and the Queen Mother.

Although her childhood lacked the stability she has created for her own family — according to royal insiders, she found her mother's early indiscretions 'almost unbearable' — Sarah remained a loving, dutiful daughter until the end.

Her mother's death in 2002 — after a series of strokes and four years of suffering — saw her children by her side.

Sarah, says a royal source, had been 'selfless and often left her own family overnight to drive to KP to care for her mother'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2klMFu_0eswtVdf00
Sarah arrived at the chapel by car while her brother David Armstrong-Jones, the Earl of Snowdon, (pictured with Prince Philip) joined the procession of senior royals walking behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30U0tJ_0eswtVdf00
Charles Armstrong-Jones, Viscount Linley, David Armstrong-Jones, 2nd Earl of Snowdon and Lady Margarita Armstrong-Jones attend the wedding of Princess Eugenie of York and Jack Brooksbank at St George's Chapel on October 12, 2018 in Windsor

Margaret's death also brought the Queen even closer to her only niece, in her new role as something of a surrogate mother. One, it appears, that endures to this day.

Meanwhile David is honorary chairman for Europe, the Middle East, Russia and India of auctioneers Christie's. He was promoted to the role in 2015 from his former role of chairman of Christie's UK.

The Earl, also known by his professional name of David Linley, also produces luxury British accessories and has reportedly created the interiors for a number of exclusive central London homes.

Linley was picked by Prince Charles, his first cousin, as number two in his The Prince's Foundation, a new merger of his charity commitments, in 2018 – an appointment which raised eyebrows as he was chosen ahead of the heir to the throne's sons William and Harry.

Last year a friend said: 'David is very, very close to the Queen and Prince Charles. He goes to Sandringham at Christmas and turns up at Balmoral in the summer.'

Comments / 0

If you enjoy reading articles from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

323K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

140M+

Views

Follow Daily Mail and many more trusted news sources in the NewsBreak App
Related
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mom To Award Harry And Meghan Markle Jubilee Medals Just To Meet Lilibet? Royal Reported To Lose A Title This Weekend

Queen Elizabeth is reportedly desperate to meet her great-granddaughter, Lilibet. Queen Elizabeth became the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee, marking 70 years of service to the people of the U.K., on Feb. 6, 2022. Buckingham Palace revealed the celebration plans earlier this year, which include a "once-in-a-generation show" combining the best British ceremonial splendor and pageantry with cutting-edge artistic and technological displays.
CELEBRITIES
shefinds

Prince Harry And Prince William 'Blindsided' By This News From The Queen—We Feel So Bad For Them!

The world was shocked when The Queen announced that she would like daughter-in-law Camilla, Duchess of Cornwall to be referred to as Queen Consort when son Prince Charles takes the throne. And as it turns out, grandsons Prince William and Prince Harry were also shocked by the news, with royal author Christopher Andersen revealing the brothers were actually “blindsided” by the announcement!
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Hands Over The Baton To Her Grandson Amid Her 'Failing' Health

Queen Elizabeth is relying more on Prince Charles and Prince William now that she's older. Prince William is one of Queen Elizabeth’s strongest and most dedicated allies. As the future king of Britain, Prince William has been supporting the queen for almost all his life but even more so now that the queen is getting older. The monarch also suffered a series of health problems in the past couple of weeks, so she was forced to pass on the baton to her heirs, Prince Charles and Prince William.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Kate Middleton’s Husband Will Immediately Inherit Prince Charles’ Royal Title After He Ascends The Throne

Prince Charles will most likely pass on his Prince of Wales title to Prince William. The royal family will see some changes within the monarchy after Queen Elizabeth is gone and Prince Charles ascends the throne. Even though this hasn’t happened, royal experts are already convinced that Prince William will inherit Prince Charles’ title as Prince of Wales when the time comes.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lady Sarah Chatto
Person
Prince Philip
Person
Prince Charles
Person
David Attenborough
epicstream.com

Prince William Shock: Queen Elizabeth Livid, Gave Kate Middleton's Husband Almighty Telling-Off He Could Never Forget After Drama With Cousins Zara And Peter

Prince William recounted when Queen Elizabeth II was so furious at him that he could not forget it. Prince William can still remember the time when his grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II, was so furious at him. According to the Duke of Cambridge, the incident involved him and his cousins Zara and Peter Phillips.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Meghan Markle Heartbreak: Prince Harry's Wife The Main Culprit Behind Kate Middleton And Prince William's Struggles During Caribbean Tour? Sussex Couple Reportedly 'Failed' Unlike The Cambridges

Dan Wootton lambasted Meghan Markle as Kate Middleton and Prince William faced criticisms. Meghan Markle has been trying to keep details of her personal life in the U.S. as private as possible recently. Most, if not all, royal fans are aware that the former Suits actress and Prince Harry decided to depart from royal life amid the endless attacks of the British media and due to their desire to become financially independent from the Firm.
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Us Navy#Prince Albert#British Royal Family#Uk#Covid
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Charles' Mother Nearly Broke Down After Prince Of Wales Was Targeted By Terrorists With A Bomb While Carrying Out Royal Duties

Queen Elizabeth nearly broke down and canceled engagement when terrorists targetted Prince Charles. Queen Elizabeth II had a near meltdown when her son and the heir apparent, Prince Charles, was targeted by terrorists while carrying out his royal duties in Wales. The monarch was so devastated and fortunately, escaped the bombing.
CELEBRITIES
epicstream.com

Prince Harry Shock: Meghan Markle's Husband Missing This Royal Event Amid Security Row? Duke Warned His Memoir Is A Potential Threat To Queen Elizabeth's Power

Prince Harry is not returning to the U.K. any time soon. Prince Harry has been making it to the headlines lately amid his security row with the U.K. government as he suggests paying for his own group of bodyguards when his family visits the British soil. The husband of Meghan Markle is embroiled in a High Court battle against the Home Office after he was told he would not get the “same degree” of security when coming back from America.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
Country
Norway
Country
Denmark
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Royals
NewsBreak
Celebrities
epicstream.com

Queen Elizabeth Shock: Prince Philip Allegedly Threatened To Throw Monarch Out Of Car After Her Majesty Yelped For Duke's Fast Driving, Biographer Claims

Prince Philip didn't like Queen Elizabeth making noise while he was driving fast and threatened her. Queen Elizabeth II couldn't help but react when her late husband drove fast. However, Prince Philip didn't like his wife's reaction one time and allegedly threatened to put her out of the car, according to a royal biographer.
TRAFFIC ACCIDENTS
epicstream.com

Prince Charles Shock: Future King Wanted Royal Family To Accept, Love Camilla Parker Bowles? Queen Mother Wasn’t Reportedly A Fan Of Duchess

Prince Charles wanted the royal family to accept Camilla, but at least one person didn't. Prince Charles and Camilla Parker Bowles’ relationship had a rocky start because not everyone approved of the latter for the future king. So, after Prince Charles joined the military in the 1970s, he found out that Camilla Parker Bowles tied the knot with another man. A couple of years later, Prince Charles ended up marrying the late Princess Diana.
CELEBRITIES
Harper's Bazaar

Queen Elizabeth and Prince Harry Not Attending Major Royal Engagements

Two important events on the royal calendar will be missing senior family members later this month. Buckingham Palace confirmed today that Queen Elizabeth has asked Prince Charles to take her place at Monday’s Commonwealth Day service in London. Royal sources tell BAZAAR.com that the monarch's decision comes with "regrets,"...
CELEBRITIES
tatler.com

A youthful portrait of a 25-year-old Princess Diana hits auction tomorrow

A portrait of the late Diana, Princess of Wales, which was taken in 1986 by Terence Donovan when the princess was 25 years old, is being auctioned this month at Bonhams. The photograph, a 20ins by 16ins portrait which depicts the young royal in a rich purple gown, is expected to sell for an estimated £15,000 tomorrow. According to the Mail Online, Diana was not a fan of the image, reportedly pulling a face and expressing her distaste in the candid statement, ‘Oh, I don't like that photo’.
CELEBRITIES
ohmymag.co.uk

Prince Harry: This is who he really looks like

It has always been said that Prince Harry takes after Princess Diana's side of the family, particularly his red hair which is said to be a Spencer trait. However, while examining royal photos after the unfortunate passing of the Duke of Edinburgh back in April, Hello magazine noticed that the Duke of Sussex also bears an uncanny resemblance to the late Prince Philip.
CELEBRITIES
KTVB

Kate Middleton's Best Bold Style Statements From Royal Tour of Caribbean With Prince William

The duchess of fashion! Kate Middleton and Prince William have spent their Caribbean royal tour meeting locals and taking in the rich culture of Belize, Jamaica and the Bahamas. During their eight-day trip, the 40-year-old Duchess of Cambridge has sported vibrantly colored outfits while participating in loads of activities, including playing drums at Bob Marley's former home, dancing with crowds, greeting locals, and making formal appearances.
WORLD
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

323K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy