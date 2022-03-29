ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Harry Styles pulls out of Nosferatu remake with Anya Taylor-Joy after scheduling conflicts... as he prepares to release new single As It Was

By Bethan Edwards For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Harry Styles has pulled out of the 1922 movie remake of Nosferatu due to scheduling conflicts.

The 28-year-old singer was briefly attached to Robert Eggers' revamp, but his manager has since confirmed that the singer needed to drop out of the project.

Nosferatu, an adaptation of Bram Stoker's 1897 novel Dracula, is set to star The Queen's Gambit actress Anya Taylor-Joy in an unspecified role.

Nosferatu told the story of Count Orlok (played by Max Schreck) of the undead, and its moody scenes and clever camera angles influenced generations of fans and filmakers alike.

Production on the remake, which was first announced in 2015, has since been halted.

Nosferatu would have been Harry's third movie following his appearances in 2017's World War II drama, Dunkirk and Marvels' 2021 movie, Eternals.

The news comes after the Watermelon Sugar singer announced his new single, As It Was, will be released this Friday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2pzKFy_0eswtUkw00
Spooky: Nosferatu told the story of Count Orlok (Max Schreck) of the undead, and its moody scenes and clever camera angles influenced generations of fans and filmakers alike

Harry shared three snaps to his 43.3 million Instagram followers wearing a red sequined tank top teasing the track.

Facing away from the camera, the former One Direction star held his arms behind his head flashing his toned arms and several tattoos.

Earlier this month, he sent fans wild by announcing he will drop a brand-new album, Harry's House, on May 20.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3UWeYa_0eswtUkw00
Get ready for  it: The news comes after the Watermelon Sugar singer announced his new single, As It Was, will be released this Friday

The new tune will mark his first new solo music since his 2019 LP Fine Line.

Harry - who also released a self-titled album in 2017 - took to social media to announce Harry's House.

Alongside a photo of the album cover, Harry wrote on Twitter: 'Harry's House. May 20th.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4cF69e_0eswtUkw00
Get ready for it: Earlier this month, Harry sent fans wild by announcing he will drop a brand-new album, Harry's House, on May 20

The hitmaker released a trailer for the album with shots of screaming fans from his live shows.

It came just days after Harry teased fans that something new was on the way with a new Instagram account which featured only pictures of arched doors.

The award winning star launched a mysterious website at YouAreHome.co, that would open to a different image when a computer mouse was rolled over it.

A Twitter account called @youarehome - which has so far garnered 510,000 followers - was also launched around the same time and featured cryptic tweets.

One said: 'find a moment of calm, colour it in', another read: 'in this world, it's just us, you know it's not the same as it was'.

The release of the 13-track album will also come just one month before the Adore You singer resumes his Love On Tour, following a number of delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Q5gq4_0eswtUkw00
Mysterious: The award winning star launched a website and social media accounts called YouAreHome.co  which featured cryptic tweets and photos

