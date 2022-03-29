ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

Uefa announce radical new changes to expanded Champions League but axe plans for Euro Super League-style qualification

By Dave Fraser
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1MbFJR_0eswt2N500

UEFA has scrapped a controversial Champions League qualification proposal after it appeared to favour 'big clubs'.. much like the European Super League.

The top-table of European club football is set to expand from its current 32-team format to 36 from the 2024-25 season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Fq9Np_0eswt2N500
Uefa have scrapped a controversial 'leapfrogging' proposal from their Champions League qualifying shake-up Credit: Reuters

As part of the shake-up, Uefa had proposed reserving two of the additional four spots to clubs with a strong recent record in the competition who had failed to qualify via the usual routes.

That means, hypothetically and based on this season's Premier League table, Manchester United could have finished sixth and still qualified for the Champions League ahead of fifth-placed Tottenham.

Uefa have now agreed the proposed "leapfrogging" is unfair, with the plan to be axed.

However, the governing body did confess they will still consider using their own rankings to decide the additional spots in the competition.

Uefa have their own ranking system - club coefficients - based on each team's performances in Europe over a five-year rolling cycle.

Under this proposal, the top-ranked clubs to finish outside of the traditional Champions League qualifying spots - i.e. top-four in the Premier League - could still be given the nod.

However, after scrapping the "leapfrogging" idea, sixth-placed Man Utd, ranked ninth in Europe by Uefa, would not qualify ahead of fifth-placed Spurs, ranked 13th by the governing body.

It's claimed some Uefa officials believe TV rights deals could take a huge hit should some of the biggest names in Europe fail to qualify for the Champions League.

FREE BETS AND SIGN UP DEALS - BEST NEW CUSTOMER OFFERS

However, critics have slammed that concept - suggesting it's just their way of sneaking the much-maligned European Super League into existence despite the widespread opposition.

As recently as last week, Uefa president Aleksander Ceferin called for the entire proposal to be axed - with the club coefficient model still benefiting the biggest and richest clubs.

Ceferin has demanded “more places for smaller and mainly, to be honest, mid-size leagues”.

For now, Uefa are still working on their qualification model with a final decision expected in May.

According to The Times, two spots are still likely to be given to the teams with the highest Uefa ranking who have failed to qualify.

Another will be given to the third-placed team in Ligue 1 - with France only having two automatic qualification spots at present.

The fourth and final additional spot could go to the champion of the highest-ranked nation NOT to already have a single automatic qualification spot.

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#Uefa Coefficient#Euro Super League#The European Super League#European#Manchester United#The Champions League#Tottenham#Spurs
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
France
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Euro
NewsBreak
Sports
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
BBC

FIH Hockey Pro League: England women's squad unable to travel to India

England's men have announced their squad for their FIH Hockey Pro League matches against India - but the women's squad is unable to travel. Several players and staff have been ruled out because of Covid-19 and injuries on club duty over the weekend. England Hockey will liaise with Hockey India...
WORLD
BBC

Sarina Wiegman: Latest England squad 'close' to Euros selection

England manager Sarina Wiegman said the squad she has selected for forthcoming matches in North Macedonia and Northern Ireland could be "close" to the group that will go to this summer's European Championship. Wiegman has named a 24-player squad for the World Cup qualifying matches which will be played on...
SPORTS
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
368K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy