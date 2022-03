We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Sarah Coleman, who is the Associate Director of Inclusion at Miami Children’s Museum, says she and her partner, Maxwell Miller, were lucky to buy this house pre-Covid, before she says prices in her area skyrocketed. “At the time it was still like scraping together the money but as soon as we saw it, we knew it was our home,” Sarah writes. “I loved that it was updated but had kept its charm. I loved that it was a blank slate and I loved the sense of magic I felt when we went into the backyard and realized we had a mango tree, avocado tree, and so many butterflies. It was like we had stepped into a secret garden.”

MIAMI, FL ・ 12 DAYS AGO