ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Rafa Benitez's sacking 'proved me RIGHT', claims Lucas Digne, as he reveals team-mates were 'unanimous' in backing him against manager 'who had a bad philosophy' during row that led to £25m Aston Villa transfer

By Will Griffee For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Lucas Digne has savaged Rafa Benitez and revealed the details behind his Everton exit in January.

The Frenchman joined Aston Villa for £25million having been exiled by Benitez at Goodison Park following an explosive falling out.

Digne, 28, has now opened up about the nature of the spat and his vindication at Benitez losing his job after a dreadful run with the Toffees, prior to Frank Lampard's appointment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0icDzz_0eswmcXz00
Lucas Digne (left) has spoken about his fallout with Rafa Benitez (right) before he left Everton
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Vc6J9_0eswmcXz00
Steven Gerrard's project at Aston Villa persuaded the Frenchman to join for £25million

He told L'Equipe: 'When you are part of the framework, there are discussions with the coach. The relationship we had was not good.

'It was complicated to be excluded from the group for a month. It was an unprecedented situation in my career. But I had my family and my team-mates with me.

'I also saw Raphael Varane quite often, as we lived nearby. I took it upon myself. I continued to work on the side, to be behind my friends. I have never refused to play.'

Benitez spoke publicly about Digne wanting to leave the club but the left-back has denied those claims.

He said: 'It was a way for him to protect himself. I never asked for that. People who know me at the club know that everything was going very well. I was not the only one to leave, moreover (James Rodriguez, in particular).'

Asked about the specific nature of their disagreement, he revealed: 'In relation to the style of play, especially.

'I thought we had a team that could have a lot more possession, which we had the quality for. He asked me the question, I gave him my answer.

'I know my place. I felt legitimate to give him my feelings and those of the other players in the locker room. The group was unanimous. The final outcome proved me right, since he was fired because of the poor results.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=44rLN6_0eswmcXz00
Digne was one of Everton's standout players over the last three years before he left

'I think he also had a bad philosophy. He didn't fit at Everton.'

Digne decided to join Aston Villa under Steven Gerrard despite having numerous offers on the table.

'I was lucky to have several clubs and I chose Aston Villa for the project, the coach. I know it will work for me,' he said.

'I did not speak about it with the (France) coach (Didier Deschamps). As long as I have playing time and I perform well… it's a club that has a history.

'And, over time, you will see that there will be the quality to break into the top seven in the Premier League. Managing to attract someone like Philippe (Coutinho) is already a sign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=407zky_0eswmcXz00
Digne accused Benitez of having a 'bad philosophy' and being a poor fit at Goodison Park

'This summer, it will still move on a lot. There are ways to do it. You have to progress quickly. This is an ambitious club.'

Digne has slotted in well at Villa and earned a recall to the French national team.

He was an unused substitute in their friendly win over Ivory Coast last Friday and will be hoping to play some part in the upcoming game against South Africa on Tuesday night.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

323K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

140M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Daily Mail

Harry Maguire and Tyrone Mings are set to return to England's starting XI to face Ivory Coast, Declan Rice could be captain, and Harry Kane rested... with boss Gareth Southgate expected to make wholesale changes 'to keep all of the squad involved'

Gareth Southgate is expected to make wholesale changes as England take on Ivory Coast in a friendly at Wembley Stadium. The Three Lions sealed a 2-1 victory over Switzerland as Luke Shaw and Harry Kane both got on the scoresheet on Saturday -despite trailing 1-0 early on at Wembley Stadium.
SOCCER
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Frank Lampard
Person
Steven Gerrard
Person
Didier Deschamps
Person
Lucas Digne
The US Sun

Leeds star Raphinha’s tiny release clause if club are relegated from Prem revealed as Barcelona eye player-swap transfer

BARCELONA are eyeing a potential cash-plus-player swap deal for Leeds' Raphinha, according to reports. The Catalan giants are long-term admirers of the Brazilian, who is currently having a second successful season in England. Despite Leeds hovering above the relegation zone with eight games left to go, Raphinha has chipped in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Aston Villa#Ivory Coast#Everton#Frenchman
Daily Mail

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti tests positive for Covid-19, putting a Chelsea reunion at Stamford Bridge in doubt with their Champions League quarter-final tie next Wednesday

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti has tested positive for Covid-19, three days before his side resume their domestic and European campaigns. The Spanish giants confirmed the news in a statement on Wednesday morning and it comes as a blow for Madrid as they gear up for a Champions League clash against Chelsea next week.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

'Gareth picks and chooses when to support players': Roy Keane SLAMS Southgate for defending Harry Maguire from England boos - and compares it to how Raheem Sterling was 'bombed out' by him

Roy Keane has accused Gareth Southgate of 'picking and choosing' when to support his players after the England manager hit out at fans for booing Harry Maguire in the win over Ivory Coast. A section of Three Lions fans jeered Maguire's name when it was read out ahead of the...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich's sanctions means it cannot be 'business as usual' insists Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston with the club still not allowed to sell Premier League home tickets

Sports Minister Nigel Huddleston maintains sanctions on Chelsea owner Roman Abramovich must mean that it cannot be 'business as usual' at Stamford Bridge. The club was put up for sale by billionaire Abramovich at the start of March in the wake of Russia's invasion of the Ukraine. However, Abramovich was...
PREMIER LEAGUE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Soccer
Everton F.C.
Country
France
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Country
South Africa
Soccer
Aston Villa F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
SkySports

Burnley vs Everton live on Sky Sports: Re-arranged Premier League relegation six-pointer announced

Burnley and Everton's hopes of Premier League survival will be on the line when the two teams face off at Turf Moor live on Sky Sports next week. Frank Lampard will take his underachieving side on the short trip on Wednesday April 6 looking for only a second away league win of the season against a Burnley team who have won just twice on home soil in 23 games stretching back to January 2021.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Everton in 'secure financial position' despite £121m losses

Everton "remain in a secure financial position" thanks to owner Farhad Moshiri despite posting losses of more than £110m for a third straight season. The Premier League club, who are just three points above the relegation zone, registered losses of £120.9m for the 2020-21 season. However, £103m of...
PREMIER LEAGUE
SkySports

Harry Maguire: Gareth Southgate defends Manchester United captain's selection in England squad

Gareth Southgate has defended his selection of Harry Maguire in the England squad for this month’s friendlies, insisting the defender "can play at the highest level". The 29-year-old Manchester United captain has come under criticism for his club performances this season, with some questioning whether he deserved a place in the England squad for the matches against Switzerland and the Ivory Coast.
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

323K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy