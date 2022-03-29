ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Beckham 'wants to reunite Barcelona dream team of Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets after the World Cup in Qatar to supercharge his Inter Miami franchise'

By Charlotte Daly For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

David Beckham is reportedly planning to bring Lionel Messi and three of his former Barcelona team-mates to Inter Miami after the World Cup in Qatar.

Having created the Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami four years ago, Beckham is eager to take the American league to 'another level' on and off the pitch.

He has identified Messi, Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets as the four targets he would like to secure over the next two years.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0EGXAj_0eswmbfG00
David Beckham says he has big plans for his Major League Soccer franchise Inter Miami
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Cjfrs_0eswmbfG00
Beckham is looking to sign Lionel Messi (pictured), Luis Suarez, Jordi Alba and Sergio Busquets

According to Mundo Deportivo, Beckham is eager to sign the four core players of Barcelona's 2014-15 treble-winning team.

The Spanish publication believes Suarez could be the first of Beckham's targets to join Inter Miami as he is set to leave Atletico Madrid at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old won the LaLiga title in his first season under Diego Simeone and scored 21 goals, but is now poised to walk away at the end of his second campaign.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XCGdV_0eswmbfG00
Suarez (right) could be the first of Beckham's targets to join when he leaves Atletico Madrid

Messi could be the second star to join the MLS franchise as he may look to leave Paris Saint-Germain after just one season in the French capital. Messi is said to 'unhappy' with the Ligue 1 side and considering a potential move.

Messi received a wave of criticism following PSG's Champions League exit at the hands of Real Madrid. He was also booed by angry fans during their league match against Bordeaux.

The fans are disappointed with Messi's lack of goals. The 34-year-old's woes can be further evidenced by the fact he failed to register a single shot across the 90 minutes at the Allianz Riviera earlier this month.

Meanwhile, Alba and Busquets could look to join the MLS franchise when their contracts at Barcelona expire. Alba will be out of contract in 2023, while Busquets will be out of contract in 2024.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=23p57Z_0eswmbfG00
Beckham previously spoke to Messi (left) about ending his career at Inter Miami 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GqqtH_0eswmbfG00
Alba (right) and Busquets could look to join the MLS franchise when their contracts expire

Beckham previously held talks with Messi about the Argentine star ending his career at Inter Miami. The talks reportedly took place when Messi purchased a $7million (£5m) apartment in the area.

Inter Miami co-owner Jorge Mas previously said that the club were optimistic of signing Messi at the end of his two-year spell at PSG.

'I am optimistic Messi will play in an Inter Miami shirt because I think it will complete the legacy of the greatest player in our generation and will meet with the ambitions of the owners of Inter Miami to build a world-class team,' Mas told the Miami Herald.

He added: 'David and I have been working really hard, we have aspirations of bringing the best players here and Messi is a generational player, arguably the best player of all time.'

Beckham believes the arrival of his four targets will help transform Inter Miami into title contenders - despite the fact his side are sitting bottom of the Eastern Conference table after four games of the new season.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1yPGH9_0eswmbfG00
Alba will be out of contract in 2023, while Busquets (above) will be out of contract in 2024
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0A28TO_0eswmbfG00
Inter Miami are sitting bottom of the Major League Soccer Eastern Conference table  

Inter Miami acquired the services of Gonzalo Higuain in September 2020 to help with the current campaign. However, manager Phil Neville has been disappointed with how the star has been performing.

Speaking after Inter Miami's 2-0 loss to LAFC, Neville said he wanted 'more quality' from this team and highlighted Higuain as a player of importance that must 'stand up'.

He said: 'I just wanted more quality from my quality players. Every team we've played against, their quality players stand up and score. Ours don't and they need to.'

Neville went on to speak directly about Higuain, the manager said: 'For us to be successful, he has to perform. For us to be successful, he has to perform in these moments for this team.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AYH0n_0eswmbfG00
Inter Miami signed Gonzalo Higuain in September 2020 to help with the current campaign 
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0SEzXc_0eswmbfG00
Neville has said that Higuain 'has to perform' better for if Inter Miami are going to succeed 

'That's the challenge. For me, and I'm really strong on this, his role hasn't changed. He is the one that is our best finisher.

'He is the one that we demand the most goals from. He is the one that we demand the most assists from. Period.'

Neville comments came after a frustrating start to the season. Inter Miami have played four games and have picked up just one point so far.

