ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

LeAnn Rimes to Headline a ‘CMT Crossroads’ Special Featuring Ashley McBryde, Carly Pearce + More

By Carena Liptak
Quick Country 96.5
Quick Country 96.5
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

LeAnn Rimes is headlining the just-announced CMT Crossroads: LeAnn Rimes & Friends special, a career retrospective event that will find Rimes sharing the stage with some of the most promising female acts of country music's new generation. During the 90-minute concert special, Rimes will share the stage with Ashley...

quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Related
country1037fm.com

90’s Country Star Has Passed Away

Country music singer, Jeff Carson has died in Tennessee. According to NBC News, the 58-year-old became a police officer after scoring 14 singles on the Billboard chart during his music career. Carson’s biggest hits, “Not On Your Love” and “The Car” gave him his first Academy of Country Music award for video in 1996. Carson, who was born in Tulsa, Oklahoma in 1963, moved to Nashville and got a recording contract with Curb Records in 1995.
TENNESSEE STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Reba Mcentire
Person
Brandy Clark
Person
Ashley Mcbryde
Person
Carly Pearce
Person
Joss Stone
Person
Leann Rimes
Person
Mickey Guyton
country1037fm.com

Carly Pearce Meets Two Fans Who Were Dating The Same Guy

Carly Pearce learned the power of what a song can do when she was performing over the weekend in Albany, New York, at The Egg Performing Arts Center. Carly saw her song “Never wanted To Be That Girl” in action as she looked into the crowd during the show and spotted two young women holding a sign. Pearce posted along with a few photos of herself with the impacted fans, “Meet Tara & Ashley. During my show last night, I kept seeing a girl flashing a cardboard sign at me, but I couldn’t read it from the stage. I finally stopped the show & asked her what it said. ‘We’ve dated the same guy for 2 years. You saved us!’ I immediately asked them to come down front so I could meet them & hug them. They told me ‘Never Wanted to be That Girl’ has been their saving grace. Goodness, the power of music… I know they felt understood through my record, but I sure felt like I wasn’t alone with my journey last night because of them.”
NASHVILLE, TN
Popculture

Rock Singer Keaton Pierce Dies 'Suddenly and Unexpectedly'

Rock singer Keaton Pierce, from Kentucky band Too Close to Touch, has died "suddenly and unexpectedly." The band announced the tragic news on social media, writing in a Facebook post, "To all of the people who's lives were positively affected by the music of Too Close To Touch. We wish we had a better way to break this news."
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cmt Music Awards#Leann Rimes Friends
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Country Music
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Quick Country 96.5

Quick Country 96.5

Rochester, MN
10K+
Followers
10K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Quick Country 96.5 plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://quickcountry.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy