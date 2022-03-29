Injury blow for Hearts as Beni Baningime ruled out for rest of season

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back operations in those zones to promote trust between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country —...
Many Americans now can get a second COVID-19 booster, but it’s hard to tell who really needs another shot right now and who could wait. The Food and Drug Administration authorized extra Pfizer or Moderna shots for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It’s an effort to get ahead of a possible next coronavirus surge.
Will Smith refused to leave the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday after slapping comedian Chris Rock, according to the Academy. "Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated," the Academy said in a statement on Wednesday. "While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."
CNN — The news was splashed all over websites Wednesday morning: Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, had decided to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice...
NEW YORK (AP) — Bruce Willis is stepping away from acting after a diagnosis of aphasia, a condition that causes loss of the ability to understand or express speech, his family said Wednesday. In a statement posted on Willis’ Instagram page, the 67-year-old actor’s family announced that Willis was...
A NASA astronaut caught a Russian ride back to Earth on Wednesday after a U.S. record 355 days at the International Space Station, returning with two cosmonauts to a world torn apart by war. Mark Vande Hei landed in a Soyuz capsule in Kazakhstan alongside the Russian Space Agency’s Pyotr...
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed a bill on Wednesday that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, following in the footsteps of several other Republican governors who have made similar moves in recent months. The bill signed by Ducey makes it illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion after...
MEDYKA, Poland (AP) — The number of people who have fled Ukraine since Russian troops invaded has surpassed 4 million, the United Nations reported Wednesday as shelling continued in places where Moscow had vowed to ease its military operations. “I do not know if we can still believe the...
BERLIN (AP) — Germany and Austria activated early warning plans Wednesday amid concerns that Moscow could cut natural gas deliveries, while Poland announced steps to end all Russian oil imports by year’s end, in fresh signs of how Russia’s war in Ukraine is affecting Europe’s energy security.
