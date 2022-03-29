ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Injury blow for Hearts as Beni Baningime ruled out for rest of season

By PA Staff
fourfourtwo.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHearts midfielder Beni Baningime has been ruled out for the...

www.fourfourtwo.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

Russia bombards areas where it pledged to scale back

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Russian forces bombarded areas around Kyiv and another city just hours after pledging to scale back operations in those zones to promote trust between the two sides, Ukrainian authorities said Wednesday. The shelling — and intensified Russian attacks on other parts of the country —...
MILITARY
The Associated Press

Who really needs a second COVID booster? Here’s what to know

Many Americans now can get a second COVID-19 booster, but it’s hard to tell who really needs another shot right now and who could wait. The Food and Drug Administration authorized extra Pfizer or Moderna shots for anyone 50 or older and for some younger people with severely weakened immune systems. It’s an effort to get ahead of a possible next coronavirus surge.
PUBLIC HEALTH
ABC News

Will Smith refused to leave Oscars after slapping Chris Rock: Academy

Will Smith refused to leave the 94th Academy Awards on Sunday after slapping comedian Chris Rock, according to the Academy. "Things unfolded in a way we could not have anticipated," the Academy said in a statement on Wednesday. "While we would like to clarify that Mr. Smith was asked to leave the ceremony and refused, we also recognize we could have handled the situation differently."
CELEBRITIES
CNN

Why won’t more Republicans vote for Ketanji Brown Jackson?

CNN — The news was splashed all over websites Wednesday morning: Maine Sen. Susan Collins, a Republican, had decided to vote to confirm Ketanji Brown Jackson to the Supreme Court. “After reviewing Judge Ketanji Brown Jackson’s extensive record, watching much of her hearing testimony, and meeting with her twice...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Beni Baningime
The Hill

Arizona governor signs ban on abortions after 15 weeks

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey (R) signed a bill on Wednesday that would ban abortions after 15 weeks, following in the footsteps of several other Republican governors who have made similar moves in recent months. The bill signed by Ducey makes it illegal for a doctor to perform an abortion after...
ARIZONA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cruciate Ligament

Comments / 0

Community Policy