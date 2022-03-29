My council house was gross but I completely transformed it thanks to Facebook freebies

A MUM has revealed how she completely transformed the living room of her council house using Facebook freebies.

Faye Jay, who often shares her money-saving tips on her YouTube channel, described her old living room as "gross" and was desperate to give it an update on a budget.

Faye described her room as a 's***hole' before its makeover Credit: youtube

But her new laminate flooring, ambient lighting and her statement furniture sourced from Facebook marketplace breathed new life into the place Credit: youtube

Speaking on the video, she said: “We’re having lino put down in the lounge because carpet and animals don’t go together. It's about time anyway, it’s all frayed and battered.

“It gets really dirty and I just can’t be arsed with that, easy life over here and I can’t afford laminate in this house.

“The walls need painting, the reason my walls are a mess is because every Halloween we put bloody stickers on the wall and it leaves a mark.

“My lounge is a s***hole .”

With the help of her partner Steve, Faye used budget touches to breathe new life into the space, giving the walls a fresh lick of paint with a can of Wilko Matt paint in Milky Coffee.

She then scoured Facebook marketplace for cheap furniture to fill the space out once the laminate flooring had been laid including a chic wicker shelving unit.

Faye says: “I picked this up off Facebook yesterday, it was £8 but they didn’t have change so I paid a tenner.”

But by far her biggest bargain was her new ‘funky’ chest of drawers which didn’t cost her a penny.

She says: “Today me and Steve collected a unit which was for free on Facebook from a furniture shop, they were just getting rid of it and I absolutely love it.

“It’s not going to be everyone’s cup of tea but I really like it.

“Can’t believe someone was giving it away.”

With the new flooring, fresh paint and statement furniture accents the room looks completely different - and it’s safe to say that Faye was thrilled with the result.

“Look at the room I can not believe how much of a difference this has made, I’m gobsmacked,” she says.

“It just looks banging doesn’t it? It just makes me feel dead happy.”

Faye also repainted the walls and rearranged her furniture to give the room a spacious feel Credit: youtube