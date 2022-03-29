ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

My council house was gross but I completely transformed it thanks to Facebook freebies

By Martha Cliff
The US Sun
The US Sun
 1 day ago

A MUM has revealed how she completely transformed the living room of her council house using Facebook freebies.

Faye Jay, who often shares her money-saving tips on her YouTube channel, described her old living room as "gross" and was desperate to give it an update on a budget.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tnlPm_0eswgzOC00
Faye described her room as a 's***hole' before its makeover Credit: youtube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=46Rrzs_0eswgzOC00
But her new laminate flooring, ambient lighting and her statement furniture sourced from Facebook marketplace breathed new life into the place Credit: youtube

Speaking on the video, she said: “We’re having lino put down in the lounge because carpet and animals don’t go together. It's about time anyway, it’s all frayed and battered.

“It gets really dirty and I just can’t be arsed with that, easy life over here and I can’t afford laminate in this house.

“The walls need painting, the reason my walls are a mess is because every Halloween we put bloody stickers on the wall and it leaves a mark.

“My lounge is a s***hole .”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FQ8Nc_0eswgzOC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3JmHzY_0eswgzOC00

With the help of her partner Steve, Faye used budget touches to breathe new life into the space, giving the walls a fresh lick of paint with a can of Wilko Matt paint in Milky Coffee.

She then scoured Facebook marketplace for cheap furniture to fill the space out once the laminate flooring had been laid including a chic wicker shelving unit.

Faye says: “I picked this up off Facebook yesterday, it was £8 but they didn’t have change so I paid a tenner.”

But by far her biggest bargain was her new ‘funky’ chest of drawers which didn’t cost her a penny.

She says: “Today me and Steve collected a unit which was for free on Facebook from a furniture shop, they were just getting rid of it and I absolutely love it.

“It’s not going to be everyone’s cup of tea but I really like it.

“Can’t believe someone was giving it away.”

With the new flooring, fresh paint and statement furniture accents the room looks completely different - and it’s safe to say that Faye was thrilled with the result.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jkRBs_0eswgzOC00
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AzOUe_0eswgzOC00

“Look at the room I can not believe how much of a difference this has made, I’m gobsmacked,” she says.

“It just looks banging doesn’t it? It just makes me feel dead happy.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4FYH9B_0eswgzOC00
Faye also repainted the walls and rearranged her furniture to give the room a spacious feel Credit: youtube
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2BsBCl_0eswgzOC00
She also bagged this trendy shelving unit for a tenner on Facebook Credit: youtube

Comments / 0

Related
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Council House#Freebies#Furniture#Mum#Milky Coffee
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Halloween
NewsBreak
Paintings
The US Sun

I know why Will Smith slapped Chris Rock and I feel moved to defend him, says Piers Morgan

"This is going downhill fast," I tweeted about the Oscars last night as it slumped into its habitual third hour tedium. Minutes later, my tweet was proven spectacularly wrong, or possibly spectacularly right depending on your viewpoint, as furious Will Smith marched on stage and slapped Chris Rock in the face, before stomping back to his seat and hurling 4-letter abuse at him.
CELEBRITIES
The US Sun

The US Sun

New York City, NY
368K+
Followers
15K+
Post
114M+
Views
ABOUT

The US Sun is the new US edition of The Sun, Britain’s biggest newsbrand. Get your News, Entertainment, Lifestyle, Money and Sport here. Never miss a story again.

 https://www.the-sun.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy