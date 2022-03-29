ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mental Health

Mind-bending optical illusion will leave your eyes confused – all you need to do is scroll

By Aliki Kraterou
The US Sun
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0XBH83_0eswgyVT00

THIS mind-bending optical illusion is set to leave your eyes confused if you stare at it for too long.

All you have to do is scroll on the image a few times- what do you see?

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ulq90_0eswgyVT00
You need to scroll a few times on the black and white image Credit: Reddit

Even though it seems like just an image of black and white stripes, it can change if you scroll on it quickly.

The perfectly still image appears to be wobbling when you move it.

The tricky picture has left social media users baffled- and with a slightly blurry vision.

A Redditor said: "you can also move your phone around instead of scrolling."

Another one responded: "Don't even need to, my eyes are trippin' out as it is."

And one commented: "I got the same effect just moving phone up down so don't think frame rate has anything to do with it?"

Meanwhile, another optical illusion can reveal everything about your emotional stability.

If you look at the image and see a lock first, then you're someone who loves to "explore the unknown and step beyond your own boundaries".

But if you saw a crying person first, it might be worth taking it as an opportunity to "take some time to relax and clear your mind".

Another incredible optical illusion can trick your brain into seeing a monochrome colour scheme - even though it is actually black and white.

Viewers must stare at the dot in the center of the image that shows a picture of the countryside with some houses in the background.

And this tricky image can make you see flashing dots that aren't really there.

Although just a static image of white discs on the intersections of grey bars on a black background - it appears to show the dots changing colour.

