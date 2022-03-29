ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
I’ve been a mum for 10 years and this is the easiest way to get your sick kids to take medicine without any fuss

By Leanne Hall
 1 day ago

IF YOU struggle to get your baby to take medicine in a syringe when they are ill, know you're not alone.

As they are already fussy from being under the weather, they may not take well to new things, but one mum has shared a hack that makes giving them medicine a whole lot easier.

The mum's 'life-changing' hack means babies are more likely to take their medicine without a fuss Credit: Tiktok/@linafrancesandfam

The 28-year-old mum of five has clearly had her fair share of experience when it comes to babies.

Lina Frances, from the US, shared the hack on her TikTok account, where it went viral with over five million views.

In the video, she said: "I've been a mum for ten years and never knew this trick.

"If your baby does not do well taking medications from a syringe you have to try this."

She explains that she took her baby's prescribed medication and put it into the lid of a clean bottle.

"While she was drinking her formula, I just secretly swapped it out and it worked like a charm.

"This trick works really well on my baby even if she's not eating though, so I think it could work either way." She added.

She shows that as she swaps out the bottle for the medicine-filled bottle lid, her baby doesn't stir and takes the medicine without any fuss.

Some viewers of the video were seriously impressed by the hack, but others said it might not always work.

Mums who had used it before said it worked like a charm on their babies too, "Great mom hack!! I did this & always worked wonderfully, you are an awesome Mom," said one.

"I used to do this for my son 20 years ago! Lol best way to trick them into taking their meds." Another mum exclaimed.

A third wrote: "This hack is life-changing."

However, one viewer warned: "Just be careful doing this, I did this with my five-month-old, & he was refusing his bottle for the next week after bc he thought it was medicine."

The baby instantly drank the medicine as she thought she was drinking her formula from the bottle Credit: Tiktok/@linafrancesandfam

