Supportive sisters: Prince Beatrice and Eugenie arrive together with their husbands as they attend Prince Philip's service of thanksgiving at Westminster Abbey

By Latoya Gayle For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie today supported ach other at a Service of Thanksgiving in memory of their grandfather Prince Philip today.

The sisters were joined by their husbands as they arrived at Westminster Abbey for the tribute to the Duke of Edinburgh, who was age 99 when he died last April.

Princess Eugenie, 32, who was comforted by husband Jack Brooksbank, 35, cut a stylish figure in a floral midi dress by British fashion designer Erdem worth £1,695.

She teamed the look with a cropped black jacket and matching headband that swept her hair off her face.

Princess Beatrice, 33, stepped out in a burgundy dress with coordinating heels and a black coat, alongside her polished husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi, 38.

The mother-of-one appeared to be wearing minimal makeup but wore her hair in loose curls for understated glamour.

She appeared visibly emotional as she stood beside Prince William during the service and was seen covering her face with the order of service booklet.

Meanwhile, Eugenie stood on the other side of their cousin with a sombre expression as she attempted to join the congregation with singing.

They sat behind the Queen, Prince Charles, Duchess of Cornwall and Prince Anne at the service that was packed with European royals among attendees.

Prince Philip, who was seen as the patriarch of the family, showed support for his granddaughters by attending both of their weddings.

Despite having officially retired in August 2017, he made a rare public appearance at Beatrice's wedding to Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi in 2020.

Eugenie was gifted artwork of flowers that Prince Philip had spent time painting when she married Jack Brooksbank two years earlier.

The couple showed their gratitude to him when they welcomed their son in February 2021 at London's Portland Hospital.

Eugenie explained that the name August Philip Hawke Brooksbank was chosen as a tribute to Queen Victoria's Husband Prince Albert, whose birth name was Franz Albert August Karl Emanuel, as well as Prince Philip, who at the time was in hospital.

Over the years Prince Philip has been a mentor for the younger royals, with Princess Eugenie describing him as 'the rock' of the family in the 2016 ITV documentary Our Queen at Ninety.

Beatrice added that she felt 'very lucky' to have created many memories with her grandfather.

In a virtual event shortly before his death, she revealed his influence on her life, saying: 'One of the things that I've always been inspired by is keeping your curiosity and don't be afraid to un-think and un-learn.

Prince Philip appeared in good spirits alongside the Queen when they attended Prince Eugenie and Jack Brooksbank's wedding in 2018 (pictured)

'But also don't feel like you have to have all the answers yourself, one of the things that has always helped me, and this actually is inspired by my grandfather, whose turning 100 this year, but you kind of become obsessed with solving the problem, don't become obsessed with the solution.

'Because your route to actually finding a way to get through that problem will be different and the path will be different, and it might twist and turn.

'So don't be disheartened if your first path is not the one you think you have to stick to. Keep focusing on what you're trying to achieve and you'll get there.'

Unfortunately Prince Philip didn't have the opportunity to meet Beatrice's daughter Sienna Elizabeth Mapelli Mozzi, who was born in September 2021.

Sienna is the Queen's 12th great-grandchild and currently 11th in line to the throne, followed by Princess Eugenie.

Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice have often been spotted alongside their grandfather at family gatherings. Pictured: Philip with his granddaughters at Epsom Racecourse

Beatrice and Eugenie have been all smiles in photos taken alongside Prince Philip throughout the years -including Trooping The Colour and the Queen's Diamond Jubilee celebrations.

The daughters of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson were among the 30 people invited to Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel in the grounds of Windsor Castle.

Originally there was going to be 800 mourners from across the Duke of Edinburgh's military units, charities and associates from across the Commonwealth but the amount had to be cut due to the coronavirus restrictions in place across England.

Beatrice and Eugenie traveled by car to St George's Chapel, accompanied by their husbands, while their father Prince Andrew joined the procession of senior royals walking behind the Duke of Edinburgh's coffin.

Beatrice and Eugenie were joined by their husbands at Prince Philip's funeral at St George's Chapel, Windsor in April 2021 

Beatrice donned a long collared jacket and a round hat embellished with a large black bow.

Meanwhile, younger sister Eugenie stepped out with her brunette tresses in a natural wave across her shoulders and donned a £5,690 Franz Knotted Trench coat, by Gabriela Hearst.

She and husband Jack stood nearby Princess Beatrice and her husband Edoardo Mapelli Mozzi inside the chapel, alongside their teary cousin Zara Tindall and her husband Mike, with all the pairs following social distancing guidelines.

Eugenie took to Instagram to share a tribute to her grandfather ahead of the service.

The mother-of-one said that she 'would remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read' as well as her grandfather's 'favourite beer' and BBQing ability.

Princess Eugenie has used social media to pay multiple tributes to her grandfather since his death. Pictured: Eugenie and Lady Louise Windsor with Prince Philip

Eugenie wrote: '⁣Dearest Grandpa, we all miss you. ⁣You would be so touched by all the tributes that have been shared with me the past few days. ⁣

⁣'People remember sitting next to you at a dinner, or shaking your hand once, who remember you saying hello in passing, or remember how much their DofE award meant to them. ⁣

⁣'I remember learning how to cook, how to paint, what to read. I remember laughing at your jokes and asking about your spectacular life and service in the navy. ⁣

'I remember incinerating the sausages and you swooping in to save the day.⁣

'I remember your hands and your laugh and your favourite beer. ⁣

⁣'I will remember you in your children, your grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Princess Eugenie shared a photo of herself as a child alongside Prince Philip (pictured), promising to look after her grandmother the Queen

'Thank you for your dedication and love for us all and especially Granny, who we will look after for you. ⁣'

She signed off: 'With all my love, Eugenie.'

The royal shared two images alongside the emotional post, including one alongside sister Princess Beatrice on The Royal Balcony At The Investec Derby Festival At Epsom In Surrey in 2017.

She took to social media to mark what would've been his 100th birthday two months later, writing candidly: 'Thinking of Grandpa on what would have been his 100th birthday.'

