Why 1970s Interior Design Is Trending Again

Simone Ashley’s bookmark is suitably sweet and old-fashioned for the new heroine of Netflix’s bodice-ripper Bridgerton: a dried posy of daisies. (The flowers were a gift from her co-star Claudia Jessie on the day filming started.) Ashley’s Burberry bag contains other clues to her sentimental nature, too, including a paper journal she writes in daily, and a disposable camera. “I need to get this developed ASAP, there are some cool snaps on there – some good behind the scenes Bridgerton content!” The rising star’s more modern essentials include wireless headphones for listening to “tunes that make me feel happy”, and her go-to sunglasses – “I love a cat-eye, it makes any outfit look cool.” Watch episode 63 of British Vogue’s In The Bag series to see what else is in Simone’s bag.
