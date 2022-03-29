Why 1970s Interior Design Is Trending Again

When you think of Sarah Jessica Parker, you think of New York City. And that isn’t just because the first image that might come to mind is a pair of Carrie Bradshaw’s Manolo Blahniks stepping out of a classic yellow cab and tottering up to her West Village brownstone, either. Parker’s first major acting role at the tender age of 12 was in a Broadway production of Annie, and since then, her love affair with the city has never waned – wherever her jet-setting acting career takes her, she’s always made it clear that it’s in the Big Apple she feels most at home.

