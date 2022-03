A longtime leader in the ultraluxury golf equipment category, Honma Golf has delivered some of golf’s most lavish products that hover in the thousands — not hundreds of dollars — per club. Lately, though, the company has dipped its gold-plated toes in the slightly more affordable premium category, offering a variety of clubs from its renowned Sakata, Japan Design Studio that place an emphasis on technology ahead of extravagance, and performance in front of artistic expression.

