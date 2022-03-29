ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champlin, MN

Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Front Yard In Twin Cities Suburb

By Kim David
Y-105FM
Y-105FM
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Champlin, MN (KROC AM News) - Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Champlin are investigating a fatal stabbing. Officers were called to a residential neighborhood around 9:30 pm Monday and found a...

y105fm.com

Comments / 7

Related
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
CBS Minnesota

4th Person Charged In Beating Death Of Minneapolis Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring. Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show. Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing. According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
WESH

Body found in front yard of Melbourne home

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a homicide after a body was found by officers responding to a shots-fired call late Sunday night. Crime Scene Investigation teams were on the scene Monday where the body was located on Canal Street. Police first got the call about shots fired...
MELBOURNE, FL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champlin, MN
Champlin, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
The Independent

Body of Ohio woman who vanished in July is found under pile of clothes on apartment balcony

The body of an Ohio woman who vanished last July has been found under a pile of clothes on an apartment balcony in Cleveland. Audreona Barnes, 19, was reported missing in July 2021. Her body was discovered by a cleaner who moved the pile of clothes and discovered her body on Thursday, police told WJW.Police added to WOIO that the person who previously lived in the apartment had been evicted in the middle of March. A cause of death has yet to be announced and the authorities haven’t revealed how long Ms Barnes is thought to have been dead. She...
PUBLIC SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Yard#Twin Cities#Guns#Police Dog#Champlin Mn Lrb
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Morning Sun

Man flees scene of crash leaving 3 injured children behind

A 36-year-old St. Louis man fled the scene of a traffic crash Sunday afternoon leaving three critically injured children behind. According to Gratiot County Sheriff Mike Morris, the crash occurred about 4:35 p.m. at the corner of Jackson and State roads in Bethany Township when the man ran a stop sign and broadsided a vehicle travelling north on State Road driven by a 32-year-old St. Louis woman.
GRATIOT COUNTY, MI
KARE 11

Woman shot, killed at gathering in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman has died after she was shot Friday morning in south Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers arrived to the scene of the shooting on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South around 7:40 a.m., and learned that a woman in her 30s had suffered from a gunshot wound. They later learned the woman had been loaded into a vehicle after the shooting, and was dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
AM 1390 KRFO

Security Camera Captures Gun Battle at Minnesota Shopping Center

Brooklyn Park, MN - The Brooklyn Park Police Department has released an incredible photo from a video that captured a gun battle outside a shopping center Friday afternoon. Very little information has been released at this time. The suburban Minneapolis law enforcement agency did report that officers responded to reports of shots fired at the Shingle Creek Crossings retail center just before 1:40 PM. Brooklyn Park police indicated they received reports from multiple callers that three suspects were involved and left in a black Jeep Grand Cherokee.
BROOKLYN PARK, MN
KARE 11

'Grandma Scam' suspects arrested in Twin Cities

MINNEAPOLIS — Many people have heard of what's called a "grandma scam" — where the scam artist pretends to be a grandchild in trouble and in urgent need of money. Several older people in the Twin Cities have fallen victim this year, but now, two people are in jail after someone wise to the scam helped out their neighbor.
HASTINGS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Contractor Found Dead In ‘Deep Shaft’ In Osseo

OSSEO, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Osseo say a contractor was found dead at the bottom of a “deep shaft” Saturday night. Officers were performing a welfare check at 316 Second Street NE after the contractor was not heard from for several hours. He was found dead inside just after 8 p.m., the Osseo Police Department said. Police said his death appeared accidental, and it is being investigated.
OSSEO, MN
Y-105FM

Y-105FM

Rochester, MN
7K+
Followers
9K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Y105FM plays the best variety of music and delivers the latest local news, information, and features for Rochester, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online, and through our free mobile app.

 https://y105fm.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy