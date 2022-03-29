Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Front Yard In Twin Cities Suburb

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring.
Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show.
Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing.
According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
Comments / 7