Asia

Singapore Rejects Last Appeal of Malaysian Man Facing Death Penalty Over Drug Charges

By VOA News
Voice of America
 1 day ago

A mentally impaired Malaysian man who has been held for more than decade in Singapore on drug charges is one step closer to execution. A court in the city-state Tuesday rejected a final appeal filed by...

www.voanews.com

