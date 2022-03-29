Singapore Rejects Last Appeal of Malaysian Man Facing Death Penalty Over Drug Charges

Dominic Raab is set to unveil new plans that could see the government overrule some Parole Board decisions to keep in prison the criminals deemed to be the most dangerous to the public.The justice secretary is expected to reveal in the House of Commons on Wednesday his “root-and-branch” review of the parole system. The Parole Board are responsible for deciding when to release offenders who are subject to life sentences, indeterminate sentences for public protection, extended sentences, and certain recall sentences.It is reported that Mr Raab, who is the de facto deputy to Boris Johnson, is aiming to focus on...

POLITICS ・ 15 HOURS AGO