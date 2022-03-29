Somersworth, NH Shooting Involved Airsoft Gun

STOCKTON (CBS13) – An officer-involved shooting is sparking a conversation among Stockton residents: how can the city curb gun violence? Investigators say the shooting happened late Saturday night after officers believed someone shot at them during an unrelated call. They returned fire. The officers later discovered a 19-year-old man nearby the shooting scene with injuries. They also uncovered a loaded gun magazine. The officers involved were not hurt, but the man is still listed in critical but stable condition, according to department spokesperson Ofc. Joseph Silva. The police shooting happened in the 500 block East Bianchi Road. “We need help in Stockton,” said a...

STOCKTON, CA ・ 15 DAYS AGO