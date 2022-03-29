ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Somersworth, NH

Somersworth, NH Shooting Involved Airsoft Gun

By Dan Alexander
97.5 WOKQ
97.5 WOKQ
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

An Airsoft gun fired Sunday night in Somersworth drew a large police response. Somersworth Police Chief Tim McLin told Seacoast Current that the incident at Main Street and Central Street was called in around 7 p.m....

wokq.com

Comments / 0

Related
KRQE News 13

Man identified in Tramway and Central officer-involved shooting

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque police fatally shot a man along east Central and Tramway near the Pizza 9 Saturday evening. The man shot by APD officers along east-central has been identified as 33-year-old Collin Neztsosie. In a news conference Saturday evening. APD Chief Harold Medina says they received multiple phone calls about a fight around […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KSLA

Texarkana man injured in domestic shooting involving girlfriend

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) - The Texarkana Texas Police Department is working to learn more about a shooting that took place on the morning of Friday, March 18. Police say the shooting happened just before 9 a.m. at a home in the 6200 block of Sandlin Avenue. The victim drove himself...
TEXARKANA, TX
WWLP

Fatal officer-involved shooting in Pittsfield

When the armed subject allegedly advanced on officers, they tried to tase him twice. When neither taser deployment was successful in stopping the armed subject, one officer fired their duty sidearm, hitting the man and stopping his advance.
PITTSFIELD, MA
WWMT

Man dies in Kalamazoo officer-involved shooting

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A man was killed in an officer-involved shooting in Kalamazoo Sunday morning, police said. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety held a press conference Monday about 11:30 a.m. to discuss the shooting. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety said at about 10:19 a.m. Sunday, officers responded...
KALAMAZOO, MI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Somersworth, NH
Crime & Safety
City
Somersworth, NH
CBS Sacramento

Officer-Involved Shooting Sparks Talks On Curbing Gun Violence In Stockton

STOCKTON (CBS13) – An officer-involved shooting is sparking a conversation among Stockton residents: how can the city curb gun violence? Investigators say the shooting happened late Saturday night after officers believed someone shot at them during an unrelated call. They returned fire. The officers later discovered a 19-year-old man nearby the shooting scene with injuries. They also uncovered a loaded gun magazine. The officers involved were not hurt, but the man is still listed in critical but stable condition, according to department spokesperson Ofc. Joseph Silva. The police shooting happened in the 500 block East Bianchi Road. “We need help in Stockton,” said a...
STOCKTON, CA
WGME

Five arrested in Oxford drug bust related to fiery crash

OXFORD (WGME) – Five people are facing drug charges in Oxford after officers executed a search warrant. The warrant was part of an investigation into a Woodstock man whose driver's license should've been suspended after a deadly crash but wasn't. Agents say they found two people trying to escape...
OXFORD, ME
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shooting#Guns#Airsoft Gun#Seacoast Current#Twitter
Seacoast Current

Boyfriend Pleas Insanity in Death of Girlfriend on York, ME Beach

The boyfriend of Rhonda Pattelena has pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity in her death a year ago on Short Sands York Beach. Pattelena, a single mother of three from Bedford, Massachusetts, was found with trauma to her head and face by members of the York Beach Fire Department in March 2021, according to an affidavit obtained by the Bangor Daily News.
BEDFORD, MA
NECN

Man Dies After Being Found Shot on His Porch in New Bedford

A homicide investigation is underway in New Bedford, Massachusetts. The Bristol County District Attorney's Office said a man was shot and killed in the area of Hillman and Summer Streets on Monday night. Police said they received a 911 call shortly after 6 p.m. Monday about a male shooting victim...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
WCAX

Police: Source of DNA in Brianna Maitland investigation identified

WATERBURY, Vt. (WCAX) - Vermont authorities say advanced forensic genetic genealogy has helped identify the source of DNA found as part of the investigation into the disappearance of Brianna Maitland 18 years ago. Maitland disappeared on March 19, 2004. The 17-year-old had left her job at the Black Lantern Inn...
WATERBURY, VT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WLOS.com

Sheriff Lott identifies deputies involved in fatal officer-involved shooting

RICHLAND COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — Richland County Sheriff Leon Lott spoke about the officer-involved shooting that killed 34-year-old Irvin D. Moorer-Charley. Sheriff Lott stated the incident was a tragedy and deputies fatally shooting a suspect rarely happens in Richland County. Lott added the last time a Richland County deputy shot and killed someone was in 2013.
RICHLAND COUNTY, SC
WBEC AM

Police Seize Drugs, Cash, Gun From West. Massachusetts Residence

The Western Massachusetts drug sweep rolls on. More tired but hardworking and dedicated cops and drug task forces doing their best to keep drugs off the streets and out of the hands of easily impressionable youth. Recently, after a narcotics investigation conducted through the multi-unit cooperation of the Greenfield Police,...
GREENFIELD, MA
WGME

Mass. man accused of buying Maine hares to sell to beagle clubs

BDN-- A Massachusetts man has been charged with illegally buying snowshoe hares trapped live in Maine and selling them to beagle clubs in his home state to be used in field trials. Jon Rioux, 35, of North Attleborough is charged with four counts of interstate wildlife trafficking and one count...
PORTLAND, ME
97.5 WOKQ

97.5 WOKQ

Dover, NH
8K+
Followers
5K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

97.5 WOKQ plays the best country music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Portsmouth, New Hampshire. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy