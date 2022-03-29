Thunderstorms Tonight

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
Severe storms are forecast Friday, with possible strong tornadoes across the central Gulf Coast states and large hail — over 2 inches — over the Ohio Valley. Nearly 45 million people are at risk of severe weather Friday as thunderstorms move east. This risk spans from the central Gulf Coast, northward to the Ohio Valley and eastward to the Carolina coast.
This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
A multi-day severe weather outbreak with tornadoes, destructive winds, large hail and flash flooding is underway across parts of the South, and the dangerous storms will continue to slowly march eastward through midweek. NOAA's Storm Prediction Center has issued the following severe weather watches:. A Tornado Watch is valid until...
A mother and her 8-year-old son are the sole survivors of a deadly tornado that tore through a central Iowa town, killing her husband, her mother, and her two other children, ages 2 and 5. The victims: Melissa Bazley, 63, Michael Bolger, 37, Kinlee Bolger, and Owen Bolger, 2, died...
A violent storm system has been pummeling areas along the Gulf Coast the last two days, and recent video footage has captured a massive tornado touching down in New Orleans. The video clip below shows the massive funnel making its way through the city. At a Glance:. The National Weather...
SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A powerful storm system will usher in the threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The entire viewing area is under a Slight Risk of severe storms. That is two out of five on the severe weather threat scale. The main concerns are damaging...
Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
At least one person was killed after a powerful storm system moved east through Louisiana and Alabama on Tuesday, bringing dangerous tornadoes and powerful winds to New Orleans. Just a day earlier, one person was killed and several were injured when a tornado swept through North Texas, officials said. There...
(CNN) — Large tornadoes, damaging winds and hail on Tuesday threaten millions across the South while Texans sift through dozens of homes and buildings badly damaged a day earlier as severe storms and reported tornadoes moved through. Around 8.5 million people from eastern Texas to northwestern Louisiana and southwestern...
An extremely slow weather system will bring heavy rains and thunderstorms from Louisiana to the Carolinas and Florida through the end of the week, with some of the storms becoming severe. Storms have the ability to produce localized tornadoes and hail. At 8:20 p.m., Meteorologist Reed Timmer verified a tornado...
The National Weather Service issued tornado watches and warnings for several southern states on Friday, as portions of Florida and Alabama reported widespread damage from severe storms. The storm system, created by a cold front colliding with a moist and warm airmass, is expected to move up the East Coast, reaching northern New England by Sunday, according to the NWS.
Truckers need to be on high alert across several Southern states as the threat for tornadoes increases. Severe storms began Tuesday night in the Plains, stretching from Texas to Iowa. The National Weather Service received more than 30 hail and wind damage reports across the region but no tornado reports.
It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
A multi-day outbreak of severe weather that began on Monday and sparked dozens of tornadoes across the southern United States will conclude in coastal areas of the Carolinas, eastern Virginia and the Florida Peninsula on Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Fears of a tornado striking a heavily populated metro area during...
