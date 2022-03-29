ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Thunderstorms Tonight

superhits1027.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThunderstorms will develop across western Iowa this evening and move...

www.superhits1027.com

Comments / 0

Related
WESH

Strong to Severe Storms Possible Tonight into early Wednesday

We have the potential for strong to severe thunderstorms late tonight into the overnight hours early Wednesday. This is with a potent upper low that will be developing in the northern Gulf of Mexico. We'll see a line of showers and storms tonight capable of producing damaging winds, heavy rain and even an isolated tornado could be possible. This will be round one of the storms. Round two will be Wednesday afternoon wiht the potential of strong to severe storms then. We do clear out the wet weather late Wednesday night. Thursday and mostly Friday look quiet.
ENVIRONMENT
natureworldnews.com

Severe Thunderstorms Will Strike California for the Rest of the Week

This week, another classic springtime storm will sweep through the country, bringing with it a multi-day outbreak of severe thunderstorms with destructive winds, huge hail, and even tornadoes. During the first part of the week, the setup is conventional for spring, with a steep southern dive of the jet stream...
CALIFORNIA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thunderstorms#Tornado#Sunset#Southwestern#Extreme Weather
WTGS

Severe weather, isolated flash flooding possible Wednesday

SAVANNAH, Ga. (WTGS) — A powerful storm system will usher in the threat of strong to severe storms on Wednesday. The entire viewing area is under a Slight Risk of severe storms. That is two out of five on the severe weather threat scale. The main concerns are damaging...
ENVIRONMENT
KEYT

3 bodies found in a submerged SUV in Alabama as South recovers from series of storms

Three bodies were found Thursday in a submerged vehicle, authorities said, after a powerful storm dumped record rain amounts in Alabama. The bodies of a 72-year-old man along with two women ages 53 and 42 were recovered from an SUV in Holt, Alabama, after stormwater receded, the Tuscaloosa Police Department said in a statement. Officials have not released their names.
ALABAMA STATE
WHNT-TV

Tornado Watch Canceled For The Area

The Tornado Watch for the area has been canceled. Our main concern heading into the overnight hours will be heavy rainfall. Heavy rainfall could lead to flooding and ponding on the roads. The steady moderate to heavy rain is continuing to overspread the area. Rainfall totals across the area look...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
freightwaves.com

Tornado threat rising as storms approach South

Truckers need to be on high alert across several Southern states as the threat for tornadoes increases. Severe storms began Tuesday night in the Plains, stretching from Texas to Iowa. The National Weather Service received more than 30 hail and wind damage reports across the region but no tornado reports.
ENVIRONMENT
WLOX

Storms moving in tonight and through Midday tomorrow

It will be nice and warm today with highs in the upper 60s and 70s. Tonight, we’ll see increasing clouds and scattered showers. By the morning hours, we could hear some rumbles of thunder with the potential for scattered strong to severe thunderstorms moving through South Mississippi. The rainy...
ENVIRONMENT
UPI News

Multi-day severe weather to wind down along Southeast coast

A multi-day outbreak of severe weather that began on Monday and sparked dozens of tornadoes across the southern United States will conclude in coastal areas of the Carolinas, eastern Virginia and the Florida Peninsula on Thursday, AccuWeather meteorologists say. Fears of a tornado striking a heavily populated metro area during...
ENVIRONMENT

Comments / 0

Community Policy