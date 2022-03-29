Leigh Sales hits Josh Frydenberg with a brutal question about his cash handouts for millions of Aussies - and exposes the 'dirty bomb' he's planted in the Budget for Labor

Leigh Sales has hammered with Josh Frydenberg with fiery questions about why the Treasurer handed out wads of cash to millions of Aussies in Tuesday's Federal Budget - when Aussies have been saving throughout the pandemic.

It came in the same interview where Sales accused the Treasurer of planting a 'dirty bomb' for Labor in the Budget, should Anthony Albanese and his team win the next election.

That 'bomb' is the fact the fuel excise - which Mr Frydenberg temporarily slashed by 22 cents today - will jump back up to normal in six months' time.

Sales tore into Frydenberg right from the beginning of the interview, asking: 'Why is any handout needed when many people have banked savings in the last two years?''

Frydenberg replied: 'When you speak to pensioners, carers and others on income support, you know the cost of living pressures are biting.

'It's reflective of the challenges they have face.

Sales then tried to ask a question but was quickly shut down by the Treasurer - who was determined to spruik his Budget to voters.

Sales then argued that inflation was contributing to cost of living and quizzed why it was responsible to pump out government spending where inflation is at risk.

Mr Frydenberg defended the spending as considered measures that are temporary, targeted and responsible.

He was also grilled over wages not increasing fast enough to keep up with the cost of living.

Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg hit back at many of Leigh Sales' hard hitting questions

'Every budget I've covered, wages forecasts have been overoptimistic compared to what's actually happened,' Sales said.

'You're highly optimistic that low unemployment is going to see wage increases.

'But Treasury is warning that we will already see the unemployment rate fall faster and be lower than expected without generating substantial pay rises. Why do you think that's going to change?'

Mr Frydenberg disagreed.

'I wouldn't want to correct you but I have to. In last year's budget, I forecast wages that were lower than what was delivered,' he hit back.

'There were a half a percentage higher than what I forecasted in last year's budget.'

The 7.30 host (pictured) hammered the treasurers over a number of topics, including government handouts, inflation, fuel prices and unemployment

Sales interrupted: 'But you can't dispute that over 20 years, there have been a lot of forecasts of wage rises but they've stayed flat. You have been in power for nine years.'

The post-budget interview - Sales's last as anchor of 7.30 - sparked a divided reaction from viewers.

'Leigh Sales surprised me and did give Frydenberg a decent grilling asking him some tough questions and calling him out over coalition criticisms of Labor's fiscal management when last in government. Credit where it's due,' one man tweeted.

Another added: 'Leigh Sales is ripping him a new one at the moment. He is speed answering which seems very defensive.'

But not everyone was a fan.

'Did Leigh Sales just say we are in an 'economically stellar' position? We desperately need some reality in economic analysis from the ABC who have no comprehension of the challenges facing Australians,' former Labor Senator for NSW Doug Cameron tweeted.