ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Leigh Sales hits Josh Frydenberg with a brutal question about his cash handouts for millions of Aussies - and exposes the 'dirty bomb' he's planted in the Budget for Labor

By Kylie Stevens
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Leigh Sales has hammered with Josh Frydenberg with fiery questions about why the Treasurer handed out wads of cash to millions of Aussies in Tuesday's Federal Budget - when Aussies have been saving throughout the pandemic.

It came in the same interview where Sales accused the Treasurer of planting a 'dirty bomb' for Labor in the Budget, should Anthony Albanese and his team win the next election.

That 'bomb' is the fact the fuel excise - which Mr Frydenberg temporarily slashed by 22 cents today - will jump back up to normal in six months' time.

Sales tore into Frydenberg right from the beginning of the interview, asking: 'Why is any handout needed when many people have banked savings in the last two years?''

Frydenberg replied: 'When you speak to pensioners, carers and others on income support, you know the cost of living pressures are biting.

'It's reflective of the challenges they have face.

Sales then tried to ask a question but was quickly shut down by the Treasurer - who was determined to spruik his Budget to voters.

Sales then argued that inflation was contributing to cost of living and quizzed why it was responsible to pump out government spending where inflation is at risk.

Mr Frydenberg defended the spending as considered measures that are temporary, targeted and responsible.

He was also grilled over wages not increasing fast enough to keep up with the cost of living.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=040Frc_0eswbYvk00
Federal treasurer Josh Frydenberg hit back at many of Leigh Sales' hard hitting questions

'Every budget I've covered, wages forecasts have been overoptimistic compared to what's actually happened,' Sales said.

'You're highly optimistic that low unemployment is going to see wage increases.

'But Treasury is warning that we will already see the unemployment rate fall faster and be lower than expected without generating substantial pay rises. Why do you think that's going to change?'

Mr Frydenberg disagreed.

'I wouldn't want to correct you but I have to. In last year's budget, I forecast wages that were lower than what was delivered,' he hit back.

'There were a half a percentage higher than what I forecasted in last year's budget.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1OVqd4_0eswbYvk00
The 7.30 host (pictured) hammered the treasurers over a number of topics, including government handouts, inflation, fuel prices and unemployment

Sales interrupted: 'But you can't dispute that over 20 years, there have been a lot of forecasts of wage rises but they've stayed flat. You have been in power for nine years.'

The post-budget interview - Sales's last as anchor of 7.30 - sparked a divided reaction from viewers.

'Leigh Sales surprised me and did give Frydenberg a decent grilling asking him some tough questions and calling him out over coalition criticisms of Labor's fiscal management when last in government. Credit where it's due,' one man tweeted.

Another added: 'Leigh Sales is ripping him a new one at the moment. He is speed answering which seems very defensive.'

But not everyone was a fan.

'Did Leigh Sales just say we are in an 'economically stellar' position? We desperately need some reality in economic analysis from the ABC who have no comprehension of the challenges facing Australians,' former Labor Senator for NSW Doug Cameron tweeted.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1qP96Y_0eswbYvk00
Josh Frydenberg (pictured) handed down the federal budget in parliament on Tuesday night

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Authorities to reveal decision about whether millions of Aussies will need a fourth dose of Covid vaccine in the next 48 hours

The nation's leading vaccine advisory group is set to hand down advice on whether a fourth Covid-19 jab will be needed for some Australians. The Australian Technical Advisory Group on Immunisation is expected to give its formal advice to the Minister for Health Greg Hunt on Thursday on a potential fourth jab before a forecast winter surge in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Daily Mail

Ten million Australians will be handed a further $420 tax cut in tonight's federal budget to combat rising prices and petrol costs - as ScoMo makes last ditch attempt to win over voters

Millions of low and middle income earners can look forward to a one-off payment of $420 when the federal budget is handed down on Tuesday night. It's on top of the existing $1,080 tax offset and effectively means up to $1,500 in the bank accounts of 10 million workers earning under $126,000 a year from July.
INCOME TAX
TheConversationAU

Budget 2022: Frydenberg has spent big – but on the whole, responsibly

So good, and so unexpected, has been Australia’s economic improvement over the past three months, it has wiped one-third of the projected 2022-23 budget deficit. Or it would have, had the government not decided to give away almost half (45%) the windfall. That’s one way of looking at the difference between the projections in the December budget update and those presented three months later in Tuesday’s March budget. In December, the deficit for the coming financial year was to be A$98.9 billion. Three months later, the budget papers say it would have been $38 billion lower, were it not for an extra...
AUSTRALIA
The US Sun

Child tax credit refund – Parents in this state could receive $175 child tax credit payment after rise in living costs

FAMILIES struggling with rising living costs could be thrown a lifeline after a hefty child tax credit payment was made available in one state. Residents of New Mexico could benefit after Democrat Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham, signed a bill earlier this month that includes a refundable child tax credit worth up to $175 per child.
INCOME TAX
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Josh Frydenberg
Person
Leigh Sales
Person
Anthony Albanese
Daily Mail

Boris Johnson feels the heat over the cost-of-living crisis as 80% of Brits say they saw their bills rise in March - but PM insists he is CUTTING taxes to help in fiery PMQs battle with Keir Starmer

Boris Johnson faced mounting pressure over the cost-of-living crisis today as new figures showed eight in 10 Brits are already feeling the pinch. He clashed with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer at Prime Ministers Questions over help for millions of people facing a triple hit of surging energy prices, booming inflation and a national insurance hike.
INCOME TAX
Daily Mail

Unions' rail against end of free parking for NHS hospital staff - almost two years after measure was introduced to help in fight against Covid pandemic

Union chiefs have railed against plans to end free hospital parking for NHS staff, warning healthcare workers may quit in response. NHS staff working at hospitals have been given a two-year parking charge reprieve during the Covid pandemic. The policy was introduced in March 2020 as a temporary perk for...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Federal Budget#Aussies#Labor
TheConversationAU

The coming storm for New Zealand’s future retirees: still renting and not enough savings to avoid poverty

A large number of New Zealanders are facing a perfect storm at retirement, with minimal savings and no house, raising the risk that thousands will enter old age in poverty. According to the latest retirement expenditure guidelines from Massey University, a two-person retiree household living an urban “choices” lifestyle, which includes some luxuries, would need to have saved NZ$809,000. In the provinces, a couple would need to have saved $511,000. New Zealanders have traditionally relied on owning a home to support themselves during their retirement years. But many of the New Zealanders now aged between 50 and 65 – a...
HOUSING
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

323K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy