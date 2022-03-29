ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chester, NY

Millie Radford, 20, shares closer look at baby Chester’s dad for the first time – but fans all have the same questions

By Sarah Bull
 1 day ago
SHE gave birth to son Chester last month, but has revealed almost nothing about the baby's father.

So fans of the Radford family were delighted when mum-of-two Millie shared a closer look at her baby daddy on her Instagram page on Monday night.

Millie Radford took to Instagram to share a closer look at her son Chester's baby daddy Credit: https://www.instagram.com/p/CbqDM2JqYl3/

"Mum&Dad," she captioned the sweet snap of herself and the man.

However, the lack of information on the picture left her fans clamouring for more information.

"What's ur bf's name ? How long have u been together for ?" one person asked.

To which another fan hit back: "No need to interrogate the poor girl, she’ll tell us in her own time."

While another wrote: "How long have you and your boyfriend been together for?"

Others were quick to compliment Millie and her man, with one writing: "Beautiful photo Millie. Congratulations on your new Baby boy."

"So glad you're finally happy," someone else added.

Another person wrote: "You’re absolutely glowing!"

And some pointed out the similarities between Millie's boyfriend and baby Chester, with one writing: "Chester is the double of his daddy."

"I think Chester looks like his daddy too," another added.

Millie is also mum to daughter Ophelia, who will be turning two this September.

She's never opened up about Ophelia's father, but revealed in a video on the family's YouTube channel that her ex isn't currently a part of his daughter's life.

She said: "I'm not saying who he is because he's completely out of our lives.

"He's in a new relationship, we don't have anything to do with each other."

Millie had previously shared a snap of the man on her Instagram page Credit: Instagram

