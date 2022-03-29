Extraordinary moment a LIBERAL Senator rips into Scott Morrison in scathing speech just hours after Budget he hopes could win the election: 'He's NOT fit to be PM''

A Liberal Senator has launched an extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Scott Morrison describing him as unfit to be PM, a bully and an autocrat.

Concetta Fierravanti-Wells laid into Mr Morrison during a late night appearance on the Senate floor on Tuesday evening, hours after the Budget was handed down.

Speaking under the protection of parliamentary privilege, Ms Fierravanti-Wells said: 'He (the Prime Minister) is adept at running with the foxes and hunting with the hounds, lacking a moral compass and having no conscience.

'In my public life, I have met ruthless people. Morrison tops the list, followed closely by (party powerbroker and Immigration Minister Alex) Hawke.

'Morrison is not fit to be Prime Minister and Hawke is certainly not fit to be a minister.'

Ms Fierravanti-Wells was recently dropped to an unwinnable spot on the Coalition's Senate ticket for the Federal election.

The election date is expected to be announced in days, meaning her 17-year parliamentary career is rapidly coming to an end - at least for now.

During her spray, the senator claimed Liberal supporters are despairing at the party's prospects, 'and they blame Morrison for this'.

The senator's speech was an unwelcome surprise for Prime Minister Scott Morrison (above, watching Josh Frydenberg's Budget speech)

'It is his way or the highway - (he's) an autocrat, a bully who has no moral compass,' she said.

The outgoing Liberal also told Parliament Mr Morrison made racist comments during his preselection for the seat of Cook in 2007.

'I'm advised that there are several statutory declarations to attest to racial comments made by Morrison at the time that we "can't have a Lebanese person in Cook".'

Ms Fierravanti-Wells also claimed there is a 'putrid stench of corruption emanating from the NSW division' of the party.

She alleged Mr Morrison and Mr Hawke had deliberately contrived a crisis in the NSW branch of the Liberal party for the past year so they could have their own candidates installed.

'I am appalled (party president Philip Ruddock) has allowed Morrison to bully his way to a situation where the next election has been put at risk all to save Hawke's career.'

Mr Hawke was facing a preselection challenge for his own seat of Mitchell but was re-endorsed.

Tasmanian Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson was left stunned by the MP's evening tirade. 'Holy smokes,' he said.

Senator Fierravanti-Wells' Senate spray cast a pall over the government on an evening where the

Earlier this week, Senator Fierravanti-Wells took aim at the 'Liberal sisterhood' for failing to speak out against toxic parliamentary culture.

She referenced the death of Labor senator Kimberley Kitching to a heart attack at age 52 and how she was ostracised by Labor's so-called 'mean girls'.

'We both had factional enemies who desperately wanted to see us defeated and they worked very hard at it,' she said.

'We were both outspoken and not constrained by prevalent groupthink within our political parties.'

Budget 2022 at a glance: Winners and losers

WINNERS

Motorists - $300 saving per car over six months with fuel tax cut

Universities - extra spending on research commercialisation

- training to get into digital jobs

Low and middle-income earners - $420 cost of living relief

Regional Australians - extra road, rail, communications and business support

LOSERS

Underemployed - the underemployment rate stands at 6.6 per cent

State schools - Payments for state and territory government schools to drop by $796.5 million over four years

Recreation and culture - Drop of 13.9 per cent in real terms in spending over four years

Sport - Funding down 38.7 per cent in real terms over four years as community programs end

Health department bureaucrats - 381 positions to go as various programs come to an end