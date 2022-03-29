ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Politics

Extraordinary moment a LIBERAL Senator rips into Scott Morrison in scathing speech just hours after Budget he hopes could win the election: 'He's NOT fit to be PM''

By Daniel Piotrowski
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

A Liberal Senator has launched an extraordinary attack on Prime Minister Scott Morrison describing him as unfit to be PM, a bully and an autocrat.

Concetta Fierravanti-Wells laid into Mr Morrison during a late night appearance on the Senate floor on Tuesday evening, hours after the Budget was handed down.

Speaking under the protection of parliamentary privilege, Ms Fierravanti-Wells said: 'He (the Prime Minister) is adept at running with the foxes and hunting with the hounds, lacking a moral compass and having no conscience.

'In my public life, I have met ruthless people. Morrison tops the list, followed closely by (party powerbroker and Immigration Minister Alex) Hawke.

'Morrison is not fit to be Prime Minister and Hawke is certainly not fit to be a minister.'

Ms Fierravanti-Wells was recently dropped to an unwinnable spot on the Coalition's Senate ticket for the Federal election.

The election date is expected to be announced in days, meaning her 17-year parliamentary career is rapidly coming to an end - at least for now.

During her spray, the senator claimed Liberal supporters are despairing at the party's prospects, 'and they blame Morrison for this'.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2EpUaZ_0eswbOLi00
The senator's speech was an unwelcome surprise for Prime Minister Scott Morrison (above, watching Josh Frydenberg's Budget speech)

'It is his way or the highway - (he's) an autocrat, a bully who has no moral compass,' she said.

The outgoing Liberal also told Parliament Mr Morrison made racist comments during his preselection for the seat of Cook in 2007.

'I'm advised that there are several statutory declarations to attest to racial comments made by Morrison at the time that we "can't have a Lebanese person in Cook".'

Ms Fierravanti-Wells also claimed there is a 'putrid stench of corruption emanating from the NSW division' of the party.

She alleged Mr Morrison and Mr Hawke had deliberately contrived a crisis in the NSW branch of the Liberal party for the past year so they could have their own candidates installed.

'I am appalled (party president Philip Ruddock) has allowed Morrison to bully his way to a situation where the next election has been put at risk all to save Hawke's career.'

Mr Hawke was facing a preselection challenge for his own seat of Mitchell but was re-endorsed.

Tasmanian Greens Senator Peter Whish-Wilson was left stunned by the MP's evening tirade. 'Holy smokes,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OIoDR_0eswbOLi00
Senator Fierravanti-Wells' Senate spray cast a pall over the government on an evening where the 

Earlier this week, Senator Fierravanti-Wells took aim at the 'Liberal sisterhood' for failing to speak out against toxic parliamentary culture.

She referenced the death of Labor senator Kimberley Kitching to a heart attack at age 52 and how she was ostracised by Labor's so-called 'mean girls'.

'We both had factional enemies who desperately wanted to see us defeated and they worked very hard at it,' she said.

'We were both outspoken and not constrained by prevalent groupthink within our political parties.'

Budget 2022 at a glance: Winners and losers

WINNERS

Motorists - $300 saving per car over six months with fuel tax cut

Universities - extra spending on research commercialisation

- training to get into digital jobs

Low and middle-income earners - $420 cost of living relief

Regional Australians - extra road, rail, communications and business support

LOSERS

Underemployed - the underemployment rate stands at 6.6 per cent

State schools - Payments for state and territory government schools to drop by $796.5 million over four years

Recreation and culture - Drop of 13.9 per cent in real terms in spending over four years

Sport - Funding down 38.7 per cent in real terms over four years as community programs end

Health department bureaucrats - 381 positions to go as various programs come to an end

Comments / 0

Daily Mail
Daily Mail

324K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

140M+

Views

Related
The Independent

Canada’s Justin Trudeau could stay in power until 2025 after Liberal-NDP deal

Canadian prime minister Justin Trudeau has struck a deal that would see the New Democrat Party support his Liberal minority government until 2025, according to reports.The momentous agreement, which was originally reported by Canada’s Globe and Mail newspaper, will see the left-wing NDP prop up the Liberal minority government on the promise of delivering on climate and health policies near to NDP leader Jagmeet Singh’s heart through to 2025.“I’ve thought long and hard about this,” the prime minister said while speaking to reporters outside parliament early Tuesday morning.“What this means is that during this uncertain time the government can...
POLITICS
Vice

Australia’s Flood Victims Won’t Be Voting for Scott Morrison

You’re reading VICE Australia’s weekly lead-in to the federal election. Progressive or conservative, they’ve all got a reason to play the game – shouldn’t you know enough to talk about it at the pub?. “He isn’t a hairdresser, you know,” one Murwillumbah local told VICE....
AUSTRALIA
TheConversationAU

What if the 2022 federal election gives us a hung parliament, but those with the balance of power want Morrison gone?

Most commentators on the coming federal election probably see a hung parliament and a minority government as one possible outcome. There is already a crossbench of seven, with five independents plus Liberal defector Craig Kelly for the United Australia Party and Greens leader Adam Bandt. And there is a strong push from independents in several seats, most of them currently held by Liberal members in metropolitan areas. A larger crossbench is possible, a drastically smaller one unlikely. Labor is well ahead in the polls nationally, but its vote is far weaker in Queensland than elsewhere, a state in which it currently...
POLITICS
BBC

Scott Morrison: Australian PM's own senator calls him autocrat and bully

An Australian government senator has accused Prime Minister Scott Morrison of being "an autocrat" and "a bully with no moral compass". Concetta Fierravanti-Wells launched the blistering attack on her party leader in a Senate speech late on Wednesday. It came moments after the government unveiled the federal budget - its...
SENATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kimberley Kitching
Person
Scott Morrison
Daily Mail

Biden will BLOCK Afghans in the US from being deported because of the Taliban's regime as he faces pressure to welcome in some of the millions of Ukrainian refugees

The Biden administration will shield tens of thousands of Afghans from deportation after deeming the security conditions too dangerous under Taliban rule, as lawmakers ramp up calls for the president to allow Ukrainian refugees to come to the U.S. The Department of Homeland Security designated Afghanistan under Temporary Protected Status...
FOREIGN POLICY
Daily Mail

Biden bizarrely compares Poland taking in two million Ukrainian refugees fleeing the Russian invasion to the crisis at America's southern border during meeting with Polish President

President Joe Biden on Saturday compared Poland's taking in more than 2 million Ukraine refugees to the migrant situation on the Southern border of the U.S. The odd comparision came as Biden was thanking Polish President Andrzej Duda for his country's response to the humanitarian crisis and pledging U.S. financial aid.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Election#Rips#Liberal Party#Budget#Coalition#Parliament
The Week

Roughly 6 in 10 Republicans, 4 in 10 Democrats say they've had COVID

New milestone, just dropped. According to a new Monmouth University poll, a majority of Americans — 52 percent — now say they've contracted COVID-19, The Washington Post reports. In January, that number was at 40 percent. More specifically, the new poll found that just over 4 in 10...
americanmilitarynews.com

Report: Russian and Ukrainian negotiators poisoned during peace talks

Two Ukrainian negotiators and a Russian businessman assisting in the negotiations with Russia were intentionally poisoned during a round of peace talks at the start of this month, a report first revealed Monday. The Wall Street Journal reported Russian businessman Roman Abramovich, Ukrainian lawmaker Rustem Umerov and another member of...
WORLD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Senate
Country
Australia
The Independent

Ukraine crisis shows Boris Johnson must drop opposition to EU defence pact, Tories say

The Ukraine crisis shows Boris Johnson must drop his opposition to a defence pact with the EU to allow the UK to quickly deploy forces around Europe, a Tory group says.The Conservative European Forum (CEF) wants Britain to join projects run by an EU body called Permanent Structured Cooperation in Defence (PESCO) – a bid to create a common defence policy.As a first step, it argues that the prime minister should sign up to its Military Mobility project, to ease bureaucracy preventing the quick movement of military personnel and assets.The call comes after the UK rejected a defence and...
POLITICS
Daily Mail

Clinton pollster says Biden's polls are in a 'dire situation' and it's 'clear' he has failed to pivot to the 'issues' Americans really care about

A longtime former Clinton pollster said Wednesday it's 'clear' President Joe Biden needs to change his strategy to focus on what matters to Americans as his poll numbers continue to float in the low 40s. Stagwell Inc. Chairman and CEO Mark Penn told Fox News' America's Newsroom: 'People question some...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
The Independent

Pakistan PM’s bizarre threat against lawmakers over no-confidence vote: ‘No one will marry your children’

Pakistan’s prime minister Imran Khan has made a bizarre threat to some of his party’s lawmakers supporting an upcoming no-confidence vote against his government, by saying their children would be “bullied” in schools and that no one would marry them.Mr Khan made the remarks during a public rally on Sunday, just days before the vote is set to be tabled in the Pakistan parliament’s lower legislative house on 25 March, in one of the biggest challenges in his political career.More than two dozen members of his own political party, the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), have broken ranks and are revolting...
MIDDLE EAST
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

324K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy