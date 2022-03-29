ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myleene Klass looks ravishing in a plunging scarlet gown with thigh-high slit to celebrate Sky Arts' new show for 'Britain's worst singers'

By Geraint Llewellyn For Mailonline
 1 day ago

She's known to turn heads with her incredible style.

And Tuesday was no excepting as Myleene Klass took to London's Hyde Park in a ravishing scarlet gown by British designer Rene K Couture.

Renaming the park's famous Speakers Corner to Singers Corner, Myleene posed for the cameras to help launch Sky Arts' new show Anyone One Can Sing. Which aims to train 'Britain's worst singers' in just three months.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pVQ9Y_0eswYPsK00
Gorgeous: Myleene Klass, 43, took to London's Hyde Park in a ravishing scarlet gown by British designer Rene K Couture

The 43-year-old looked sensational in the floor length ensemble, complete with plunging neck and thigh-high slit.

With gathered sleeves and a chic nipped waist, the outfit hung to the stars fanatic figure as it's full skirt blew in the wind.

The former Hear'say band member wore her dark hair back in a fashionably high pony-tail, with a curls framing her gorgeous face.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1FZ72I_0eswYPsK00
Couture: The 43-year-old looked sensational in the floor length ensemble, complete with plunging neck and thigh-high slit
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=41S9uh_0eswYPsK00
Perfection: The former Hear'say band member wore her dark hair back in a fashionably high pony-tail, with two curls framing her gorgeous face

Myleene accessorised the look with a pair of platform black velvet peep toed heels, giving the star a little extra height.

Opting for a glamours palette of make-up the presenter wore shades of gold at the eye and a glossy rose lip.

To complete the look Myleene wore three gold link chains around her neck, one with a striking pendant. Gold rings on numerous fingers as well as four earrings in each ear.

The Smooth Radio Host posed on a wooden box as her skirt blew dramatically in the wind, before playfully singing for the crowd.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0loCIr_0eswYPsK00
Sing a long: The Smooth Radio Host posed on a wooden box as her skirt blew dramatically in the wind, before playfully singing for the crowd
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2oc0JR_0eswYPsK00
Star : At the Hyde Park event on Tuesday coach Nicky Spence (R) offered free vocal sessions to help Britain's 'worst singers'.

Anyone Can Sing follows six participants as they discover all the joys of singing, building the skills and confidence they need to perform to a live audience in just three months.

The English National Opera's world-class vocal coaches – Nicky Spence, Sarah Pring and Michael Harper – mentor the would-be singers throughout the process with the help of singing superstars such as Katherine Jenkins along the way.

At the Hyde Park event on Tuesday coach Nicky offered free vocal sessions to passers by.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4OSCoJ_0eswYPsK00
Star: Myleene said of the show: 'Regardless of your ability, singing is exhilarating, de-stressing and can act as a brilliant mood and confidence booster'

The 39-year-old looked smart in an indigo blazer with a sunflower in his button hole for a pop of colour.

Myleene said of the show: 'Regardless of your ability, singing is exhilarating, de-stressing and can act as a brilliant mood and confidence booster'.

'It helps us stand tall, breathe deeply and most importantly, have fun. That's why I'm inviting everyone to come and belt out a tune at Singers' Corner today to discover all the feel-good joys of singing.'

Anyone Can Sing will air on Sky Arts, Freeview Channel 11, and streaming service NOW every Wednesday at 8pm from 30th March.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2yPMjQ_0eswYPsK00
Superstar: Anyone Can Sing will air on Sky Arts, Freeview Channel 11, and streaming service NOW every Wednesday at 8pm from 30th March

