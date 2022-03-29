ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
UEFA

UEFA backtrack on their Champions League 'Super League backdoor' plan and DROP 'leapfrogging' rules which could have let the likes of Man United qualify ahead of West Ham even if they finish below them

By Isabel Baldwin For Mailonline
Daily Mail
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

UEFA has scrapped plans to award Champions League places based on historic performance but could still use rankings for one or two spots, according to reports.

The Champions League is set to expand from 32 to 36 teams in 2024 and UEFA caused uproar with its initial plans for the allocation of places.

The governing body had provoked furious backlash among mid-table Premier League sides after proposing two of the extra places should be allocated based on past merit.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0I6LOF_0eswY2u600
UEFA (pictured is president Aleksander Ceferin) have dropped controversial 'leapfrogging' plans for Champions League qualification

UEFA initially wanted to award the two spots based on a club's ranking calculated by performances in Europe over the previous five seasons.

The proposal could have seen teams such as Manchester United finishing sixth or seventh but still securing Champions League qualification over a team such as West Ham in fifth.

However, UEFA appear to have performed a U-turn by telling the European Club Association (ECA) that they will ensure 'leapfrogging' does not happen, according to The Times.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AE39P_0eswY2u600
The proposed allocation rules could have seen teams such as Manchester United qualify even if they finished sixth or seventh in the Premier League

This now means that only fifth place would be enough for a club that has failed to qualify through the Premier League's allocated spots but has one of the two highest UEFA rankings among unqualified teams.

It is yet to be decided exactly how the extra two spaces will be allocated after the controversial 'leapfrogging' rules were dropped.

The final decision will be made in May and ECA sources reportedly believe that the outcome will likely be for one or two places to be awarded to the club or clubs that just missed out on Champions League qualification with the highest ranking.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sQ6Rr_0eswY2u600
UEFA had faced furious backlash over from mid-size Premier League clubs such as West Ham

The third spot is likely to be given to Ligue 1 as currently only the two top French sides automatically qualify.

While the fourth is expected to go to the league champion with the highest ranking of a country which currently does not have an automatic qualification spot.

UEFA faced significant pressure to overturn their decision and president Aleksander Ceferin had indicated it could be scrapped last month as he insisted the Champions League reform was to provide places for 'smaller and mid-placed leagues'.

However, the ranking-based allocation is seen by critics as favouring the richer and bigger clubs, while others see it was a way of the Super League creeping back in through the back door.

On the other hand, some argue that it could boost the value of media rights if UEFA could guarantee the big teams will always be involved.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Daily Mail
Daily Mail

324K+

Followers

26K+

Posts

140M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The US Sun

Cristian Romero wastes 27-HOUR round trip to South America as Tottenham star’s ban is upheld for Argentina double-header

TOTTENHAM defender Cristiano Ronaldo is back in London following a wasted 27-hour round trip to Argentina for their World Cup qualifiers. The 23-year-old was named in the South American giants' latest international squad, despite being banned for two-games. Romero, along with Giovani Lo Celso, Emi Buendia and Emi Martinez, were...
PREMIER LEAGUE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Uefa Champions League#The Champions League#Manchester United#Times#The Premier League
Daily Mail

The World 'Cut'! Cristiano Ronaldo's Portugal take on Italy's conquerors North Macedonia, it's Salah vs Mane again as Egypt and Senegal do battle, USA are on the brink and Australia still have plenty of work to do as teams face the chop tonight

A dramatic few days in the battle for World Cup qualification lies ahead, with 29 of 32 spots for the tournament in Qatar this winter set to be determined by Friday. The qualification process - which is split between six confederations - has been ongoing since the summer of 2019 but its now reaching a crescendo with the majority of nations finishing their campaigns this week.
WORLD
Daily Mail

'You don't have to play for Real Madrid or Manchester City to play for France': In-demand Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni plays down prospect of a big-money transfer away from Ligue 1 this summer

Monaco midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni has played down interest from the likes of Real Madrid and Manchester City insisting he can play for France no matter where he plays his club football. The rising star is one of the most in-demand youngsters in Europe presently with the clubs including Real, City,...
SOCCER
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
UEFA
NewsBreak
Soccer
NewsBreak
Premier League
Place
Europe
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
NewsBreak
Champions League
NewsBreak
Super League
NewsBreak
Sports
Daily Mail

British trans rider Emily Bridges BLOCKED from competing in this weekend's National Omnium Championships against Dame Laura Kenny by world cycling body UCI - despite having lowered her testosterone to required level

British trans-gender rider Emily Bridges has been blocked from competing at this weekend’s National Omnium Championships after a ruling by cycling’s world governing body. The 21-year-old was due to race in her first women’s event at the Derby Arena on Saturday, when she would have been up against five-time Olympic champion Laura Kenny.
SOCIETY
SkySports

Manchester United to reignite interest in Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic - Papers

All the top stories and transfer rumours from Wednesday's national newspapers... Manchester United are reportedly once again set to attempt to lure Sergej Milinkovic-Savic away from Lazio. Alexandre Lacazette could reportedly be handed a new short-term deal at the Emirates as Barcelona and Lyon eye up a free transfer. Mohamed...
UEFA
The Independent

Bruno Fernandes double fires Portugal to World Cup

Bruno Fernandes scored twice as Portugal sealed their place in their sixth consecutive World Cup finals with a 2-0 win over North Macedonia in Porto.Fernandes ended the visitors’ resistance with a 32nd-minute opener after being played in by a neat bit of skill by Cristiano Ronaldo.From that moment on there was little danger of the North Macedonians repeating the heroics that saw them dump Italy out of the tournament with a dramatic late winner in Palermo last week.Fernandes sealed his side’s passage to Qatar in the 65th minute when he finished off a lightning counter-attack by stroking the ball past...
SOCCER
Daily Mail

Daily Mail

324K+
Followers
26K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

Get the latest breaking news, celebrity photos, viral videos, science & tech news, and top stories from MailOnline and the Daily Mail newspaper.

 https://www.dailymail.co.uk

Comments / 0

Community Policy