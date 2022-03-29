ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champlin, MN

Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Front Yard In Twin Cities Suburb

By Kim David
Power 96
Power 96
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Champlin, MN (KROC AM News) - Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Champlin are investigating a fatal stabbing. Officers were called to a residential neighborhood around 9:30 pm Monday and found a...

power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Related
Kait 8

Woman accused of stabbing son to death

BAXTER COUNTY, Ark. (KAIT) - A Mountain Home woman is being held on a $500,000 bond after investigators said she stabbed her 16-year-old son to death. Police arrested Rebecca Lynn Henley, 44, on suspicion of first-degree murder. According to our content partner, KY3-TV in Springfield, investigators responded to a report...
MOUNTAIN HOME, AR
KARE 11

Woman stabbed, set on fire in St. Paul warehouse identified

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Ramsey County Medical Examiner has identified the woman severely burned and stabbed to death inside a St. Paul warehouse Tuesday morning as Kelli R. Goodermont, 44, of Bloomington, Minnesota. Authorities have identified the suspect as Patrick Morris Simmons, 44 , also of Bloomington, who...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Minnesota

‘A Chaotic Scene’: 1 Hospitalized After Shooting At North Loop Venue

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say shots were fired at an event center in downtown Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood early Sunday morning. Officers at the Muse Event Center heard shots inside the venue just after 1 a.m., and additional responding officers found “a chaotic scene with a large crowd spilling out onto the street,” the Minneapolis Police Department said. (credit: CBS) Police cleared the venue and found evidence of a shooting. A man later arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with a gunshot wound, and police said evidence indicates he was shot at the venue. His wound is not life-threatening, police said. A woman suffered minor injuries “from being in proximity to the shooting,” police said. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Champlin, MN
Champlin, MN
Crime & Safety
Local
Minnesota Crime & Safety
KARE 11

Woman shot, killed at gathering in south Minneapolis

MINNEAPOLIS — Minneapolis police say a woman has died after she was shot Friday morning in south Minneapolis. According to the Minneapolis Police Department, officers arrived to the scene of the shooting on the 1900 block of Colfax Avenue South around 7:40 a.m., and learned that a woman in her 30s had suffered from a gunshot wound. They later learned the woman had been loaded into a vehicle after the shooting, and was dropped off at Hennepin Healthcare.
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Front Yard#Twin Cities#Guns#Police Dog#Champlin Mn Lrb
Bring Me The News

Ex-boyfriend charged in horrifying killing of woman at St. Paul workplace

Workers at a St. Paul warehouse watched in horror Tuesday morning as a fellow employee was killed by her former partner. Patrick M. Simmons was charged Wednesday in Ramsey County with second-degree murder in the grisly killing of Kelli Ranning Goodermont. Authorities had said the 44-year-old mother-of-three was reported on fire at 1700 Wynne Ave around 9 a.m. that day. Simmons was arrested shortly after, with police saying he'd left the murder scene to set his Bloomington home on fire.
SAINT PAUL, MN
Hot 104.7

Human Remains Found Inside Burned Camper in Northern Minnesota

Moose Lake, MN (KROC-AM News) - Human remains were found after flames were extinguished from an RV early Friday morning in Northern Minnesota. Carlton County Sheriff’s Office said that first responders responded to a fifth-wheel-type camper on fire near the Kalevala Township, about 10 miles northwest of Moose Lake, around 8:00 a.m.
MOOSE LAKE, MN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WESH

Body found in front yard of Melbourne home

MELBOURNE, Fla. — Melbourne police are investigating a homicide after a body was found by officers responding to a shots-fired call late Sunday night. Crime Scene Investigation teams were on the scene Monday where the body was located on Canal Street. Police first got the call about shots fired...
MELBOURNE, FL
CBS Minnesota

4th Person Charged In Beating Death Of Minneapolis Man

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A fourth person has been charged in the beating death of a Minneapolis man last spring. Carlos Macias-Aviles is charged with two counts of second-degree murder, one with intent and one without, court documents filed in Hennepin County Thursday show. Three other people — Ivan Contreras-Sanchez, Arturo Morales-Ceras and Tomasa Leshae Martinez — have been charged in connection with the killing. According to a criminal complaint, family members reported a man — later identified as Manuel Mandujano — missing on April 4, 2021. People at an encampment for the unhoused told the family he was killed in a fight with...
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
CBS Minnesota

Liquor Store In Northern Minnesota Declared Total Loss After Fire

FRENCH TOWNSHIP, Minn. (WCCO) – A liquor store in northern Minnesota was declared a total loss after an early morning fire on Saturday. According to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office, crews responded to the structure fire at the Side Lake Liquor store around 7 a.m. The building was declared a total loss. The cause of the fire is under investigation.
MINNESOTA STATE
Power 96

Power 96

Faribault, MN
10K+
Followers
8K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Power 96 plays the best classic rock and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Faribault-Owatonna, Minnesota. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://power96radio.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy