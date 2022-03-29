Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Front Yard In Twin Cities Suburb

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Police say shots were fired at an event center in downtown Minneapolis’ North Loop neighborhood early Sunday morning. Officers at the Muse Event Center heard shots inside the venue just after 1 a.m., and additional responding officers found “a chaotic scene with a large crowd spilling out onto the street,” the Minneapolis Police Department said. (credit: CBS) Police cleared the venue and found evidence of a shooting. A man later arrived at Hennepin Healthcare with a gunshot wound, and police said evidence indicates he was shot at the venue. His wound is not life-threatening, police said. A woman suffered minor injuries “from being in proximity to the shooting,” police said. No arrests have been made. Police are investigating.

