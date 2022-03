Back in 2019, the Flint, Michigan band Greet Death released their gorgeously heavy LP New Hell. Greet Death haven’t come out with another album, but the band has switched up its sound on a series of singles that have come out over the past few months. On their songs “I Hate Everything,” “Your Love Is Alcohol,” and “Punishment Existence,” Greet Death’s music has grown folkier, and their lyrics have gotten bleaker. Tomorrow night in Milwaukee, the band will kick off a national tour with my friends in Infant Island. Today, they’ve shared another single.

