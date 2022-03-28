ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

The Right-Wing Culture of Violence

By Alexander H. Jones
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleIn 1898, Senator “Pitchfork” Ben Tillman of South Carolina urged a mob of white North Carolinians to murder a Black man and make him “food for the catfish at the bottom of the Cape Fear River.” Those North Carolinians wheeled a Gatling gun into Wilmington and killed over 60 Black people...

