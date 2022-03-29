The button that will put your Instagram feed in chronological order

Goodbye old algorithmic feed; hello new chronological feed. Cottonbro / Pexels

After years of Instagram users pining for the return of chronological feeds, the app has begun to roll out a change that lets you put the most recent posts at the top. There is a catch, though—your choice to sort your homepage chronologically is temporary, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

It’s important to note that although the Meta-owned app began testing this feature earlier this year, not everyone has access to it yet. The easiest way to see if you have the power to sort chronologically is to go to the app’s home screen (the house icon) and look for a small downward arrow next to the Instagram name in the top left. If it’s there, you’re good to go. If it’s not, try updating your app. If there’s still no arrow when that’s done, you’ll have to wait for Instagram to deem you worthy. In the meantime, you can try tapping View Older Posts wherever you see it to gaze upon posts you may have missed.

As we mentioned above, this change will not stick. If you close the app and reopen it, you’ll be right back on Instagram’s algorithmic feed. You also won’t be able to see Stories in this view, so it feels very much like a sub-feed. But if you tap any of the icons at the bottom of the screen (search, Reels, shop, and profile), then go back to the homepage, it should still be sorted chronologically. To get back to the standard feed, tap the back arrow in the top left.

How to set up Instagram’s new chronological Favorites feed

If you follow a lot of accounts, a chronological Instagram feed can become tedious. When Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the change in January, he noted that most people don’t get through most of their feeds. You can use the Favorites sorting option to only see the most recent posts from select accounts.

It’s the second option on the dropdown menu under the big Instagram name on the app’s home screen, but selecting it will display an empty feed unless you’ve chosen your favorite accounts. Take the app’s suggestion to Add favorites to start, and use the Search, Remove, and Add functions on the next page to set your list—Instagram won’t notify people when you add or remove them. Tap Confirm favorites to finish, then refresh the Favorites page to see all the posts from your chosen accounts in chronological order.

Posts from accounts on your Favorites list will be starred and appear higher up on the standard Instagram feed, Mosseri said in a post on Meta’s official blog.

There are a few ways to manage your Favorites list after you’ve created it. If you’re viewing the Favorites feed, tap the starred list icon in the top right to add or remove accounts. You can also tap the star icon next to a post from a favorited account wherever you see it, then hit Manage favorites to get to the same screen. You can also tap the three lines in the top right corner of your profile page, then choose Favorites. It’s a great way to keep only the best posts on your sparkling new chronological Instagram feed.