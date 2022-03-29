ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cell Phones

The button that will put your Instagram feed in chronological order

By John Kennedy
Popular Science
Popular Science
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30ENHJ_0eswVhUd00
Goodbye old algorithmic feed; hello new chronological feed. Cottonbro / Pexels

After years of Instagram users pining for the return of chronological feeds, the app has begun to roll out a change that lets you put the most recent posts at the top. There is a catch, though—your choice to sort your homepage chronologically is temporary, and there’s nothing you can do about it.

It’s important to note that although the Meta-owned app began testing this feature earlier this year, not everyone has access to it yet. The easiest way to see if you have the power to sort chronologically is to go to the app’s home screen (the house icon) and look for a small downward arrow next to the Instagram name in the top left. If it’s there, you’re good to go. If it’s not, try updating your app. If there’s still no arrow when that’s done, you’ll have to wait for Instagram to deem you worthy. In the meantime, you can try tapping View Older Posts wherever you see it to gaze upon posts you may have missed.

As we mentioned above, this change will not stick. If you close the app and reopen it, you’ll be right back on Instagram’s algorithmic feed. You also won’t be able to see Stories in this view, so it feels very much like a sub-feed. But if you tap any of the icons at the bottom of the screen (search, Reels, shop, and profile), then go back to the homepage, it should still be sorted chronologically. To get back to the standard feed, tap the back arrow in the top left.

How to set up Instagram’s new chronological Favorites feed

If you follow a lot of accounts, a chronological Instagram feed can become tedious. When Instagram head Adam Mosseri announced the change in January, he noted that most people don’t get through most of their feeds. You can use the Favorites sorting option to only see the most recent posts from select accounts.

It’s the second option on the dropdown menu under the big Instagram name on the app’s home screen, but selecting it will display an empty feed unless you’ve chosen your favorite accounts. Take the app’s suggestion to Add favorites to start, and use the Search, Remove, and Add functions on the next page to set your list—Instagram won’t notify people when you add or remove them. Tap Confirm favorites to finish, then refresh the Favorites page to see all the posts from your chosen accounts in chronological order.

Posts from accounts on your Favorites list will be starred and appear higher up on the standard Instagram feed, Mosseri said in a post on Meta’s official blog.

There are a few ways to manage your Favorites list after you’ve created it. If you’re viewing the Favorites feed, tap the starred list icon in the top right to add or remove accounts. You can also tap the star icon next to a post from a favorited account wherever you see it, then hit Manage favorites to get to the same screen. You can also tap the three lines in the top right corner of your profile page, then choose Favorites. It’s a great way to keep only the best posts on your sparkling new chronological Instagram feed.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
Popular Science
Popular Science

34K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
IFLScience

If Someone Sends You This On Facebook Messenger, Don't Click The Link

A phishing scam is doing the rounds on Facebook Messenger – and it uses just four words to trick people into sharing their details. The scam is spread from compromised accounts of friends and family and has an innocuous message: “look what I found.” It is followed not by a cute picture of a raccoon in a party hat, but by a link.
INTERNET
Android Authority

How to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account

Start with a clean slate on your Facebook profile. With Facebook being one of the oldest social media platforms around, we are all are bound to find some old posts that embarrass us. Therefore, you might want to turn over a new leaf and remove all your posts, especially when applying for a new job. Here’s how to delete all your Facebook posts without deleting your account so you can start afresh.
INTERNET
PCMag

Google's Letting Android Users Clear 15 Minutes of Search History

Google is reportedly bringing the ability to delete the last 15 minutes of search history, which has been available on its search app for iOS since July 2021, to the Android version of the app. The Verge reports that Google is rolling out this feature to Android users now and...
CELL PHONES
Android Authority

Does Facebook notify when you screenshot?

Screenshotting is a quick way to capture a moment on social media. However, the function has made it that nothing posted is ever permanent. Even with services like Snapchat that are temporary by nature, there are ways around saving its content. Therefore, alerts that someone has taken screenshots are used as a privacy measure. Does Facebook follow suit and notify when you screenshot?
INTERNET
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chronological Order#Smart Phone#Meta#Reels#Homepage
The Verge

Facebook is locking out people who didn’t activate Facebook Protect

Early in March, a bunch of Facebook users got a mysterious, spam-like email titled “Your account requires advanced security from Facebook Protect” and telling them that they were required to turn on the Facebook Protect feature (which they could do by hitting a link in the email) by a certain date, or they would be locked out of their account.
INTERNET
GeekyGadgets

Clear and delete cookies on your iPhone to protect your privacy

IPhone users concerned about online privacy and the ability for third-parties to track their Internet activities or websites they may have visited. Will be pleased to know that there is an easy way to delete and clear cookies from your iPhone, allowing you to remove any Internet history or website data that may be tracking your Internet habits without your knowledge.
CELL PHONES
Reality Tea

Netflix Is Testing Charging Users For Using Their Accounts Outside Of Their Household

Bad news if you’re a Netflix fan and like to share! While Netflix has great kids programming, movies and original series, one of their big perks for reality tv watchers is just that – their reality shows! I’m talking Love Is Blind, Too Hot To Handle, Selling Sunset. And I cannot forget Tiger King. I […] The post Netflix Is Testing Charging Users For Using Their Accounts Outside Of Their Household appeared first on Reality Tea.
TV & VIDEOS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Cell Phones
NewsBreak
Internet
NewsBreak
Instagram
protocol.com

YouTube is taking on Roku with free, ad-supported shows

YouTube might yet stand a chance in the streaming wars. It just released 4,000 episodes of shows like “Heartland” and “Hell’s Kitchen,” all free to watch with ads. Each week, the platform will add 100 more titles, which will include both shows and movies. The...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
makeuseof.com

How to Check Who You've Blocked on Facebook

It's not uncommon to block someone on Facebook. Maybe you had an argument with a friend, or you just don't want that person to be able to contact you anymore. But what happens if you accidentally blocked someone? Or perhaps you're curious about who you've blocked in the past?. That's...
INTERNET
Radar Online.com

Justin Bieber Dragged To Court Over Hailey Instagram Post

Justin Bieber is being hit up for financial damages by a paparazzi furious the pop star posted his work without paying him a dime. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a photographer named Josiah Kamau is suing Bieber in federal court in the Central District of California. Article continues...
CELEBRITIES
Whiskey Riff

WATCH: Firearms Instructor Nearly Smashes His Teeth In With .44 Magnum, Says He “Meant To Do That”

When is it time to find a new firearms instructor? When he nearly blows his own head off with a .44 Magnum. This classic display of a stone cold moron is making the rounds on the interwebs again and it’s just too damn good not to revisit. I’m not entirely sure where in Vegas this happened, or when, but boy does it bring some anxiety sweats with it.
PUBLIC SAFETY
MySanAntonio

Roku’s latest update allows you to personalize streaming more than ever

Another day, another software update for your devices — but Roku's latest streaming update is one worth clocking. Whether you’re streaming on your TV at home or via the app, its new OS 11 delivers an experience that’s more personalized than ever, including Roku Photo Streams, a powerful speech clarity setting, and an enhanced Live TV mode.
SHOPPING
floor8.com

Kourtney Kardashian sparks pregancy rumors following Oscars red carpet debut

Kourtney Kardashian - who is set to say I do to Blink-182 drummer sometime in May - made her Oscars red carpet debut with Travis Barker on Sunday. Upon their stylish arrival, the 42-year-old Poosh founder sparked pregnancy rumors following the recent shock that Kravis was "trying for a baby" in The Kardashians trailer.
CELEBRITIES
Wyoming News

How 8 platforms pay content creators, from TikTok to YouTube

The days of content creators being compensated with beauty products and swag may soon be over as the now-multibillion-dollar content creation industry transitions toward monetary compensation from platforms. To illustrate various pay-to-create models, Planoly examined the business models and creator compensation programs for eight of the biggest online media platforms to see how they compare. The digital creator economy—which includes millions of writers, streamers, beauty vloggers, and more—has exploded in...
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
Android Authority

3 ways to get YouTube on your Roku device

YouTube TV is still restricted to US viewers, unfortunately. Things were dicey between Roku and Google in 2021 — owing to contract disputes, YouTube TV vanished from Roku’s platform for several months, and the main YouTube app was under threat of following suit. Thankfully the companies worked things out, and there are now three ways to get both YouTube and YouTube TV on whatever Roku device you happen to have.
BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS
AOL Corp

'Jeopardy!' glitch leaves fans confused and the ending spoiled

A strange glitch on Monday’s Jeopardy! left many viewers scratching their heads. When it comes to game shows, the stories are usually about contestants winning big or failing spectacularly. This time, however, it appears the mistake came from the production side of things. Midway through Double Jeopardy!, the contestants'...
TV & VIDEOS
Footwear News

Jordyn Woods Parties With Will Smith in Sheer Sequin Dress & Strappy Sandals

Click here to read the full article. Oscars weekend was filled with ample style on and off the red carpet in Los Angeles on Sunday. Jordyn Woods was one of the celebrities to give her followers a closer look at her outfit of choice as she made her way to a few after-parties. The fashion influencer shared a slew of new images on Instagram on Monday posing in a luxe look that was fitting for Hollywood’s biggest night. View this post on Instagram A post shared by HEIR JORDYN (@jordynwoods) Woods showed off a sheer form-fitting white dress embellished with silver...
CELEBRITIES
Popular Science

Popular Science

34K+
Followers
3K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Awe-inspiring science reporting, technology news, and DIY projects. Skunks to space robots, primates to climates. That's Popular Science, 150 years strong.

 https://www.popsci.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy