Newcastle 'line up summer move for £35m-rated Watford winger Ismaila Sarr... with the Senegal star set to leave the Hornets even if they stay in the Premier League'

By Jacob Ranson For Mailonline
 1 day ago

Newcastle are planning to raid Watford in the summer to capture the signature of £35million-rated winger Ismaila Sarr.

The Senegal international is expected to leave the Hornets, even if Roy Hodgson's side can manage to avoid the drop.

They currently sit three points off safety while Eddie Howe's Magpies are now nine points above the drop zone.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2CaqSA_0eswVgbu00
Newcastle line up summer move for £35m-rated Watford winger Ismaila Sarr (pictured)
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=084BIG_0eswVgbu00
Newcastle are expected to spend big once again in the summer after the success of the January transfer window with Sarr among their top targets.

Sarr, 24, joined the Hornets from French club Rennes for a club-record £30million in 2019 so Newcastle can expect to pay more than that, according to the Sun.

He has two years left on his contract but even at £35m, it would be good business for Newcastle.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3P3SZj_0eswVgbu00
Newcastle boss Eddie Howe (pictured) is planning to spend big in the summer window 

Sarr has found the back of the net five times in the Premier League in just 16 appearances this campaign.

The winger has endured a few injury problems, which has hampered his progress, but it hasn't stopped him impressing a number of rivals clubs including Liverpool who are reportedly also interested in Sarr.

Sarr was influential in helping Watford secure promotion back to the top-flight last season as he notched 13 goals in 39 appearances in the Championship.

His first season at the Hornets saw him score five times in 28 Premier League appearances, but he failed to help them avoid relegation.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=19YO1j_0eswVgbu00
Fellow attacker Emmanuel Dennis could also depart Vicarage Road after just one season

The 24-year-old Nigerian international has taken to the Premier League by storm, scoring nine goals in his first campaign, and has caught the eye of a number of big clubs including Villarreal.

Watford will look to reduce the wage bill if they should suffer relegation back to the Championship with big-earners such as Ben Foster and Tom Cleverley being released.

