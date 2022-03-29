ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

WWE RAW match forced to end early as fans fear injury for Viking Raiders star Erik and awkward landing in Omos match

By Kostas Lianos
 1 day ago
OMOS' match with The Viking Raiders on RAW doesn't appear to have ended the way it was supposed to.

According to Wrestling News, that bout wasn't completed as planned and its abrupt conclusion may be a result of Erik sustaining a potential injury.

Erik appeared to have been hurt after Omos hit him with a Clothesline Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk
Omos appeared confused after his victory over The Viking Raiders Credit: Not known, clear with picture desk

The ex-tag team champions took on the colossus heavyweight in a 2-on-1 Handicap Match last night which had a sudden and awkward ending.

Erik and Omos started things off and the two stars exchanged punches before the former went for the ropes.

But the 7ft 3in, 400lb Nigerian caught his opponent with a thunderous Clothesline.

The ex-RAW Tag Team Champion appeared to have gone down rather awkwardly and promptly rolled out of the ring.

The referee started counting but the ex-NXT star couldn't get back up to his feet and appeared to be in agony.

The official made it to the count of 10, which led to a countout victory for Omos who appeared a bit confused.

Ivar went to check on his partner, who still hadn't managed to stand back up, and then climbed to the ring apron where he was met by a kick from his victorious opponent.

Bobby Lashley then made a shock WWE return to confront the towering Omos in the ring.

The two heavyweights exchanged blows until Lashley knocked the heel star off his feet with a Shoulder Tackle.

They then agreed to finish what they started this weekend at WrestleMania 38.

IN THIS ARTICLE
