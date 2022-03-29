ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Champlin, MN

Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Front Yard In Twin Cities Suburb

By Kim David
 1 day ago
Champlin, MN (KROC AM News) - Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Champlin are investigating a fatal stabbing. Officers were called to a residential neighborhood around 9:30 pm Monday and found a...

