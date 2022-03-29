Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Front Yard In Twin Cities Suburb

A Virginia woman has been convicted of killing her mother and sister then staging the crime scene so it would appear to be a murder-suicide. Fairfax County prosecutors said Megan Hargan, 39, attempted to hide her involvement in the 2017 double murder by making it appear as though her sister, Helen Hargan, 23, shot her mother Pamela Hargan, 63. Megan was ultimately convicted on two counts of first-degree murder and two counts of use of a firearm. Jurors recommended she serve two life sentences. Prosecutors believe the animosity between Megan and the rest of her family was born of...

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 1 DAY AGO