Champlin, MN

Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Front Yard In Twin Cities Suburb

By Kim David
 1 day ago
Champlin, MN (KROC AM News) - Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Champlin are investigating a fatal stabbing. Officers were called to a residential neighborhood around 9:30 pm Monday and found a...

Suspect Arrested After 35-Year-Old Woman Found Stabbed To Death In Champlin

CHAMPLIN, Minn. (WCCO) — Police in Champlin are investigating after a 35-year-old woman was apparently stabbed to death. Police say that the woman — identified as Peachu Yates — was found in the front yard of a residence on Thousand Pines Entry. When responding officers found her at about 9:30 p.m. Monday, she was bleeding and not breathing. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Tuesday morning, police said a suspect in Yates' death was arrested in Fargo. Police did not identify the suspect.
