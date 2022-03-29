ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Relationship Advice

Married At First Sight's Selina Chhaur delivers crushing blow to Cody Bromley at final vows

By Ali Daher
Daily Mail
 1 day ago

Married At First Sight's Selina Chhaur berated Cody Bromley at their final vow ceremony on Tuesday night over the way he treated her during their marriage.

Cody, 30, told his 'wife' Selina, 32, that he was ready to commit and try and make their relationship work on the outside.

'I took up the opportunity to be a part of this experiment in hopes of finding my teammate to build memories and share experiences with,' he said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3zNN0y_0eswSqIZ00
Fina vows: Married At First Sight's Selina Chhaur, 32, (left) slammed Cody Bromley, 30, (right) at final vows - before choosing to stay with him because she's in love

'Throughout the weeks you've provided me with joyful memories, continuous laughter, and gave me a taste of what things could be like.

'Despite everything we've been through together, my feelings for you are strong and enough to put the work into this relationship on the outside.

'I've realised that you are someone I care so deeply about and someone who I want to be around.

'More importantly, someone I want to build a future with - I've entertained so many exciting possibilities in the future.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2x0Sbf_0eswSqIZ00
Thoughts: Cody, 30, told his 'wife' Selina, 32, that he was ready to commit and try and make their relationship work on the outside
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H8vEN_0eswSqIZ00
Happy: 'I was stoked to turn around and see your enthusiasm, the energy you brought and a smile,' he said

Selina, 32, then blatantly told Cody that he made her feel insecure and constantly question herself - just minutes before he confessed his love for her.

Selina then went on to admit she was willing to give Cody another chance and agreed to leave the show together, finally getting her 'fairytale ending'.

'Throughout this experiment, I've seen you grow and evolve tremendously and words cannot describe how proud that makes me feel,' she said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3W3ZdH_0eswSqIZ00
Uh oh: Selina, 32, then blatantly told Cody that he'd made her feel insecure and question herself - just minutes before he confessed his love for her
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33jFDW_0eswSqIZ00
Happy ending: Selina went on to admit she's willing to give Cody a chance and agreed to leave the show together, finally getting her 'fairytale ending'

'There've been times when I felt really hurt and let down,' she explained.

'I never thought coming onto this experiment, I'd cry so much and have so many moments where I felt so alone (even) when you were right there, by my side.'

'I find you hot and cold, warm one day and then distant the next, and I'm constantly stuck in a cycle of confusion and unease.'

'(I am) continuously wondering where I stand with you and whether you really care about me.

'Never in my life have I ever had to question time after time... You're a very difficult man to read.'

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0P830E_0eswSqIZ00
Self growth: 'Throughout this experiment, I've seen you grow and evolve tremendously and words cannot describe how proud that makes me feel'

Selina continued: 'Being with you has taught me so much about myself and truly made me a better, stronger, more resilient person.'

'We've had some shocking lows and blows. But to your credit, you've stuck by my side, when you've had so many opportunities to write "leave" every week.'

'Because of all of this, I stand here and ask that you continue this one of a kind, incredible relationship with me so we can share and create more memories, grow with one another and live our best lives together outside this experiment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43vTEp_0eswSqIZ00
Struggles: 'I never thought coming onto this experiment, I'd cry so much and have so many moments where I felt so alone (even) when you were right there, by my side,' she said
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1G9vkE_0eswSqIZ00
Taking a chance: 'We've had some shocking lows and blows. But to your credit, you've stuck by my side, when you've had so many opportunities to write 'leave' every week,' she concluded

